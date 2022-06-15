Kaufland Introduces K-Scan In 50 Stores Across Germany

German retailer Kaufland has announced that it currently offers its scan-and-go shopping solution, K-Scan, in 50 locations across the country.

The service is designed to make the customer shopping experience faster and more convenient by allowing shoppers to scan their own products and simplify the checkout process.

K-Scan

Anika Maier, head of sales organisation at checkouts for Kaufland, said, “Offering our customers a shopping experience that is as pleasant and simple as possible is our top priority. With K-Scan, we have further simplified shopping in our branches.

“Thanks to the mobile hand-held scanner, you save a lot of time because, at the self-service checkout, you only have to pay for your purchases without putting them back in and out again. In addition, they [shoppers] always have an overview of their current purchase amount while they are shopping.”

The retailer has attempted to make using K-Scan simple, with the only requirement being to register for a Kaufland card.

At the entrance to a branch, after scanning the card, customers can take one of the hand-held scanners and put it in the holder of the shopping trolley.

While shopping, customers scan the respective items directly before putting it in the trolley.

To pay, the scanned purchase is then transferred to the self-checkout via a QR code.

As an alternative to the hand-held scanner, the retailer also allows customers to use their mobile phones as scanners, via the Kaufland app.

In addition to Germany, Kaufland customers in Czechia, Romania and Slovakia also have access to K-Scan.

Kaufland Digital Services

The introduction of K-Scan means an additional digital service offered by the retailer.

From planning the purchase to the payment process, Kaufland customers benefit from various digital services.

The chain has been using self-checkouts in selected branches since 2015, in addition to classic cash registers.

Due to the positive feedback from customers, the company has successively expanded the range and currently has self-checkouts in around 120 branches nationwide.

Last year, Kaufland also introduced the Kaufland Card benefit programme.

