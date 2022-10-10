Subscribe Login
Technology

Makro Portugal Launches Online Marketplace

Wholesaler Makro Portugal has launched a new online sales platform with more than 20,000 non-food products in an attempt to reach more customers.

The platform includes categories such as kitchen equipment, outdoor, cleaning products, disposable items, office supplies, TV sets and multimedia, among others.

New users need to create a digital account on the new platform, while existing Makro clients can access it with the same credentials already used in the Makro companion app.

The Makro Marketplace includes products already sold by the wholesaler, with a focus on private-label brands (Metro Professional, Sigma, Tarrington House and Aro), and reference brands for the HoReCa sector in addition to products from partners/resellers, who will manage and ship their stock directly.

Deliveries via the new platform can be made anywhere in mainland Portugal, thus expanding the wholesaler’s reach besides the ten physical stores in operates in the country.

An ‘Innovative Project'

According to Makro Portugal CEO David Antunes, the launch of Marketplace represents an ‘innovative project in the wholesale sector’ and is part of the company’s multichannel strategy, boosting its presence in the digital channel

Portugal is the fourth country where the company has rolled out the Marketplace platform, after Germany, Spain and Italy.

Makro Portugal already operates another online platform called Mshop that focuses on fresh and ultra-fresh products, groceries and beverages.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest technology news. Article by Branislav Pekic.

