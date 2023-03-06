Metro Markets Launches In The Netherlands

Wholesaler Metro has announced that its digital marketplace for non-food, Metro Markets has launched an online platform for restaurateurs in the Netherlands.

This is the fifth country that the platform has launched in. It will join existing online marketplaces in Germany, Spain, Italy, and Portugal from 28 February.

In total, the marketplace now has over 1,500 partners and 4,700 brands, and lists more than 750,000 products.

Online Marketplace

Metro Markets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Metro AG and is responsible for building and operating what is now Europe's largest non-food online marketplace for the HoReCa industry (hotels, restaurants, and caterers).

The online marketplace is designed to help restaurateurs get everything they need via a single platform. Retailers can create a gastronomy focus list and manage their products themselves through a digital interface.

Metro Markets plans to increase its sales to more than €3 billion by 2030.

"The launch of Metro Markets in the Netherlands strengthens Makro's multichannel strategy. In addition to our 17 Makro stores and delivery business, we are now also serving our customers online with a wide range of non-food products that are available online anytime, anywhere," said Andries Govaert, managing director of Makro Nederland.

'Growing In All Channels'

In February, Metro AG reported a 5.2% increase in sales in the first quarter of its financial year, despite a cyber attack that impacted the business during the period.

Total sales were up 6.6% to €8.1 billion, while adjusted EBITDA reached a total of €465 million.

"Metro is growing in all channels and all segments except Russia, we defend market shares gained and the hospitality industry shows growing confidence for the current year," said Steffen Greubel, Metro chief executive.

"Moreover, we are observing strong progress on our strategic key performance indicators."

