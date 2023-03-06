52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Metro Markets Launches In The Netherlands

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Wholesaler Metro has announced that its digital marketplace for non-food, Metro Markets has launched an online platform for restaurateurs in the Netherlands.

This is the fifth country that the platform has launched in. It will join existing online marketplaces in Germany, Spain, Italy, and Portugal from 28 February.

In total, the marketplace now has over 1,500 partners and 4,700 brands, and lists more than 750,000 products.

Online Marketplace

Metro Markets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Metro AG and is responsible for building and operating what is now Europe's largest non-food online marketplace for the HoReCa industry (hotels, restaurants, and caterers).

The online marketplace is designed to help restaurateurs get everything they need via a single platform. Retailers can create a gastronomy focus list and manage their products themselves through a digital interface.

Metro Markets plans to increase its sales to more than €3 billion by 2030.

"The launch of Metro Markets in the Netherlands strengthens Makro's multichannel strategy. In addition to our 17 Makro stores and delivery business, we are now also serving our customers online with a wide range of non-food products that are available online anytime, anywhere," said Andries Govaert, managing director of Makro Nederland.

'Growing In All Channels'

In February, Metro AG reported a 5.2% increase in sales in the first quarter of its financial year, despite a cyber attack that impacted the business during the period.

Total sales were up 6.6% to €8.1 billion, while adjusted EBITDA reached a total of €465 million.

"Metro is growing in all channels and all segments except Russia, we defend market shares gained and the hospitality industry shows growing confidence for the current year," said Steffen Greubel, Metro chief executive.

"Moreover, we are observing strong progress on our strategic key performance indicators."

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Technology

Rohlik Group's Tomáš Čupr Talks Online Grocery
2
Technology

TikTok Tops For Social Media-Based Shopping, Study Finds
3
Technology

Just Eat Takeaway Reports Small 2022 Core Profit, Sees Better 2023
4
Technology

Ocado's Losses Hit €570m, CEO Says 'More Confidence In Model Than Ever Before'
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com