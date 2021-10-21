Monoprix Group Inaugurates Carbon-Neutral Logistics Platform

Published on Oct 21 2021 8:19 AM in Technology tagged: Monoprix / World News / Prologis / Exotec

Monoprix Group has inaugurated what it is describing as the 'world’s first certified-carbon-neutral logistics platform', in Seine-et-Marne, southeast of Paris.

The group has teamed up with logistics real estate business Prologis to develop the 100,000 square metre facility, which is located in the Prologis Moissy 2 Les Chevrons business park, in Moissy-Cramayel.

The development of the facility means that the retailer is now 'perfectly equipped' to meet both its ambitions for omnichannel growth, as well as halve its greenhouse gas emissions by the end of the decade, it said.

Responding To The Climate Challenge

"As a major economic player, our responsibility with regards to the climate challenge must be considered as a whole," commented Jean-Paul Mochet, Monoprix Group chief executive.

"It’s not just about better selecting the products we sell, it’s also about changing the way we store and transport them. With this carbon-neutral warehouse, a global first, Monoprix proves itself to be a pioneer in green logistics and is aligned with the goals set by Casino group with regards to reducing greenhouse gas emissions."

'Eliminate, Reduce, Then Offset'

In developing the facility, Prologis adopted an 'eliminate, reduce, then offset' approach, which aims to neutralise its carbon footprint over the 50-year lifecycle of the building.

Advertisement

Some 40,000 tonnes of CO2 were saved during the construction process, it said, with a further 110,000 set to be neutralised over the building's lifespan, using carbon-free energy and bio-sourced materials.

The facility will use robotic picking technology from Exotec, which will supply its 'Skypod' robotic system to the site.

“Thanks to these innovative technologies, from its construction to its use, the warehouse meets the challenges of carbon reduction and a resilient supply chain, efficient land use, rainwater management, the circular economy and preserving biodiversity," commented Olivier Barge, director of projects and innovation for Southern Europe at Prologis. "As a leader in our sector, we have a duty to set an example."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Supply Chain news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.