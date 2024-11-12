US Shoppers Lean Towards Online Shopping This Holiday Season, Study Finds

Online shopping is likely to gain more prominence among US holiday shoppers with 83% planning to use the channel this year, a new study has revealed.

The latest Holiday Purchase Intentions report from Circana also revealed that fewer consumers plan to exclusively shop online, which is a renewed opportunity for physical stores.

The percentage of respondents planning to shop online and in-store saw an increase with 74% planning to shop both online and in-store, while 16% planning to shop exclusively in-store.

Circana noted that this shift indicates that consumers are seeking a balance between the convenience of online shopping and the experience of shopping in physical stores.

“Convenience and value are paramount for consumers, creating an interesting dance between e-commerce and physical retail this holiday shopping season,” said Marshal Cohen, chief retail advisor for Circana.

ADVERTISEMENT

“More than ever, holiday shoppers will be utilising all shopping channels and resources to maximise their spending ability and overall shopping experience.”

Other Findings

Shoppers are also comparing prices and exploring online options before making a purchasing decision.

Nearly one-third of holiday shoppers prefer to buy as many gifts as they can online, and an equal number said they compare prices online before heading to a store.

Around 77% of consumers will opt for online for their holiday shopping with 42% saying that it allows them to ship products directly to family and friends.

ADVERTISEMENT

Black Friday has ranked as the top shopping day in November for both in-store and online purchases over the past two years, Circana data showed.

“As the peak holiday shopping period approaches, retailers must adapt to the evolving preferences and growing proficiency of consumers,” added Cohen.

“A seamless cross-channel experience will be critical for retailers that play in both spaces, and those that don’t need to find ways to counteract the top benefits of their competition or risk losing out on this holiday’s growth opportunities.”