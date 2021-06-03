Niverplast: A Global Partner For Automated Packaging Solutions | ESM Magazine

Published on Jun 3 2021 12:45 PM in Technology tagged: Retail / E-Commerce / Netherlands / Automation / Niverplast

Niverplast is a leading provider of innovative automated packaging solutions that enable businesses to check, count/weigh, pack, protect and transport a wide range of products.

What started 35 years ago as a good idea at the kitchen table has now developed into a global partner in the packaging sector.

The company believes that it owes its growth to the fact that it has always been a real 'people's business'. Only if the people the company works for and with are happy, it is happy too!

Niverplast does not like to brag, but it is an expert in the 'bag in box' principle.

If clients need to pack their bread, meat, fish, fruits, nuts, vegetables, powder, (semi) liquids or any other product in a bag in (polystyrene) box, crate or bucket, Niverplast is likely to offer an appropriate automated packing solution for it.

And if not, it will definitely be delighted to create one, as finding the best solution together is in its DNA.

For example, it developed a solution when several leading online supermarkets asked if they could place multiple T-shirt bags into one crate to save on labour and increase efficiency.

Niverplast offers a range of solutions comprising several kinds of machines, such as TriPlast, for example.

TriPlast can place three closed-loop recycled T-shirt bags into one crate or (polystyrene) box.

If a client prefers placing paper bags, Niverplast's so-called PaperBagger offers the perfect solution. The company has even designed a double and single variant of both.

