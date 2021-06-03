ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Niverplast: A Global Partner For Automated Packaging Solutions

Published on Jun 3 2021 12:45 PM in Technology tagged: Retail / E-Commerce / Netherlands / Automation / Niverplast

Niverplast: A Global Partner For Automated Packaging Solutions | ESM Magazine
Niverplast1
CM208025-Edit1
CM208009-Edit1
CM208006-Edit1
Previous Next

Niverplast is a leading provider of innovative automated packaging solutions that enable businesses to check, count/weigh, pack, protect and transport a wide range of products.

What started 35 years ago as a good idea at the kitchen table has now developed into a global partner in the packaging sector.

The company believes that it owes its growth to the fact that it has always been a real 'people's business'. Only if the people the company works for and with are happy, it is happy too!

Niverplast does not like to brag, but it is an expert in the 'bag in box' principle.

If clients need to pack their bread, meat, fish, fruits, nuts, vegetables, powder, (semi) liquids or any other product in a bag in (polystyrene) box, crate or bucket, Niverplast is likely to offer an appropriate automated packing solution for it.

And if not, it will definitely be delighted to create one, as finding the best solution together is in its DNA.

For example, it developed a solution when several leading online supermarkets asked if they could place multiple T-shirt bags into one crate to save on labour and increase efficiency.

Niverplast offers a range of solutions comprising several kinds of machines, such as TriPlast, for example.

TriPlast can place three closed-loop recycled T-shirt bags into one crate or (polystyrene) box.

If a client prefers placing paper bags, Niverplast's so-called PaperBagger offers the perfect solution. The company has even designed a double and single variant of both.

To find the best packaging solution for your business, visit www.niverplast.com.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Engaging And Personalised In-Store Experiences Powered By Storevolution

Engaging And Personalised In-Store Experiences Powered By Storevolution
UK Shoppers Continuing To Embrace Online, Even As Restrictions Ease: Nielsen

UK Shoppers Continuing To Embrace Online, Even As Restrictions Ease: Nielsen
Marks & Spencer Sees Profit Drop 88% Due To COVID-19 Impact

Marks & Spencer Sees Profit Drop 88% Due To COVID-19 Impact
JORDÃO Introduces COMBO Display Cabinets

JORDÃO Introduces COMBO Display Cabinets
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Technology

Engaging And Personalised In-Store Experiences Powered By Storevolution Thu, 3 Jun 2021

Engaging And Personalised In-Store Experiences Powered By Storevolution
Denmark’s Matas Partners With Formulate For Promotion Analytics Thu, 3 Jun 2021

Denmark’s Matas Partners With Formulate For Promotion Analytics
Żabka Group Acquires Controllng Stake In Dietary Marketplace Dietly.pl Thu, 3 Jun 2021

Żabka Group Acquires Controllng Stake In Dietary Marketplace Dietly.pl
L'Oréal Spain, El Corte Inglés Launch ‘Virtual Mirror' For Makeup Products Wed, 2 Jun 2021

L'Oréal Spain, El Corte Inglés Launch ‘Virtual Mirror' For Makeup Products
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN