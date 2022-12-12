Novum's LEAP Technology Helps Retailers Tackle Spiralling Energy Costs

Supermarket freezer innovators Novum, in association with store design firm Schweitzer, Northwest supermarkets and ATMOsphere, hosted over 60 guests from across Europe’s supermarket sector at a webinar focussed on taking back control of spiralling energy costs.

Novum is recognised as having some of the most sustainable and energy-efficient freezers on the global market.

The launch of Novum’s new LEAP™ technology-enabled upright range means that for the first time, supermarkets with traditional, energy-guzzling remote systems have a viable plug-in solution alternative with LEAP™ technology.

This ultra-low energy, low noise, low heat rejection, maintenance-free solution can be installed at scale overnight with minimal disruption. This means that supermarkets could slash their electricity bills overnight, saving up to 70% in energy costs, not to mention much lower capex costs.

Confirmed Savings

Northwest’s Bob Krawchuk was the first adopter of the LEAP™ enabled upright, Panama Green.

He said, “The nice thing with the Panama Green is you have the cassette. And if you have a three-door Panama Green, you get three cassettes. It takes about 15 to 20 minutes to change the cassette, and you’re back in business with no loss of sales or product.”

Also during the webinar, Eoin Lennon, Head of Technology and Innovation at Novum demonstrated the additional benefits of Panama Green.

LEAP™ Consistently Outperforms

Unlike CO², LEAP™ is not affected by low transcritical points, where any energy efficiencies are greatly reduced at condensing temperatures above 31°C (which translates into real ambient temperatures of only low to mid-twenties), resulting in drastically reduced efficiency and higher energy costs.

During the webinar, Nathan Watts and Damjan Zalokar of Schweitzer explained how their unique flexi store design complements Novum’s plug-in LEAP™ technology in terms of flexibility and additional energy savings, offering the customer new experiences.

Jim Greene, CEO of Novum, said, “We are living in unprecedented times,” and “LEAP™ is the only plug-in technology in the market that can be installed at scale with low noise, low heat rejection, low energy consumption and can be adopted overnight, with supermarket scale pack out, replacing the need for CO² systems.”

Novum has also introduced an innovative lease financing option for supermarkets who wish to keep cash in their pockets and spread the capex upgrade spend over a number of years.

For more information, visit www.novum.ie.

