Ocado Strikes Tech Deal With Auchan Poland

Online retailer Ocado has struck a partnership with Auchan Retail in Poland to provide its online delivery technology at a customer fulfilment centre in Warsaw, with further centres to be announced in the future.

'Auchan Poland will also leverage Ocado's In-Store Fulfilment (ISF) software across its hypermarkets nationwide to enable more efficient picking from those stores,' the groups said. 'The agreement will cover both its food and non-food business.

Auchan Poland and Ocado said that the Warsaw CFC will commence in 2024, with additional CFCs to be announced at future dates

Ocado, an online supermarket group and tech company, said the two firms would also explore opportunities to partner in other geographies.

'Welcome To The Club'

"We are pleased to bring a second Auchan business to our global platform, and to welcome Auchan Poland to the club of innovative and forward-looking retailers who are using the Ocado Smart Platform to power their online grocery business," commented Tim Steiner, Ocado chief executive.

"Today though, we recognise that this announcement comes at a very difficult time for everyone in Poland, including many cherished colleagues working in our technology development centres in Wrocław, Krakow and elsewhere."

Ocado added that expects the Auchan Poland deal to create 'significant long-term value' for its business. It anticipates a minimal capex impact in full-year 2022, with the majority of additional capex to be invested in the 18 months prior to the opening of the CFC.

"The development of e-commerce services is our priority direction, which we have been consistently pursuing for years," commented Gérard Gallet, CEO of Auchan Retail Poland. "The partnership agreement with Ocado Solutions is the best proof of our commitment."

In February, Ocado announced the expansion of its agreement with Groupe Casino.

