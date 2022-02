February 08, 2022 12:57 PM

Online grocer Ocado Group has posted a 7.2% increase in revenue in its financial year to the end of November, however the group posted a 12.1% decline in EBITDA for the period, citing increased investment in its Ocado Solutions arm.

"The past year has further reinforced that demand for online grocery is here to stay," commented Tim Steiner, Ocado chief executive.

Here's how leading industry analysts viewed its performance.