December 09, 2021 8:17 AM

Online sales are set to account for close to 40% of global chain retail sales by 2026, new data from Edge By Ascential has found.

Edge By Ascential's Future Retail Disruption Report for 2021-2022 found that shoppers will continue to buy online post-pandemic, and to a greater extent than pre-COVID, while physical store growth over the coming years is expected to be 'static or in decline'.

Acceleration Of Online Shopping