Shift To Online Likely To Reshape Retail, Real Estate Sectors: Moody's

November 26, 2021 10:28 AM

The continued shift to online retail not only further highlights the need for online capabilities by retailers, but is also likely to affect future demand for commercial real estate, Moody's Investors Service has said.

Issuing its 2022 outlook for the non-financial sector, the group said that the road ahead appears stable, with 'strong economic growth, a continued recovery in earnings and a low forecast default rate' offset by 'more recent inflationary pressures and supply chain disruptions'.

The real estate, retail and travel-related sectors are likely to see 'long-lasting changes' as a result of the pandemic, however, with the ultimate effects of this change still uncertain.