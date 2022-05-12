Opt For Better With Low-GWP Refrigerants From Chemours

Axima Refrigeration France is deploying the Chemours A2L OpteonTM XL20 (R-454C) refrigerant in several dozen stores of a leading frozen-food retailer in France.

Axima Refrigeration is at the forefront of developing low-GWP refrigeration applications.

As a major player in French and international markets, its customers include various companies, including a leading retailer specialising in the manufacturing and marketing of frozen products, which boasts stores in France and around the world. This retailer has been acknowledged as one of the best companies in specialty and frozen foods on multiple occasions.

A Solution Deployed On A Large Scale

For the renewal of its cold-room refrigeration installations, this retailer called on Axima Refrigeration, which offered various options.

The customer-elected choice focused on a solution based on a refrigerant with a low environmental impact, which, at the same time, allowed it to reduce its energy consumption.

Axima’s implementation of the OpteonTM XL20 (R-454C) solution in all stores and logistics platforms commenced in 2021 and is continuing in 2022, under two main configurations: Store Set-up and Depot Set-up.

A Relevant Choice Of Refrigerant

One of the objectives pursued by the customer was to meet the requirements of the F-gas regulations by choosing a refrigerant with a very low GWP, to replace the various high-GWP HFC refrigerants presently in use.

OpteonTM XL20 (R-454C), manufactured by Chemours with a GWP of 148 (according to AR4), has proven to be a very good alternative in this regard.

Crystal Mayeur, Innovation Project Manager, Axima Refrigeration France, said, “The choice of this low-GWP fluid is a good alternative for relevant refrigeration applications and makes it possible to meet F-gas deadlines. For the implementation of this fluid – OpteonTM XL20 (R-454C) – the feasibility and design study must be carried out on a case-by-case basis, by taking into account the constraints of the site, the specificities of the fluid, and the operating conditions of the installation.”

Louis Bisciongol, Business Development Manager at Chemours France, added, “The energy efficiency of refrigeration solutions is an increasingly important issue in a context where food retail players must face a cost for constantly increasing energy and reducing their emissions. The OpteonTM XL20 (R-454C) solution, chosen by this chain for large-scale deployment, will allow businesses to meet these two requirements.”

