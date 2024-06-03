Penny Opens Its First Autonomous Store In Romania

German discounter Penny has selected Romania to launch its first-ever autonomous store in the world, open 24/7.

Located on Boulevard Iuliu Maniu 6R in the nation’s capital Bucharest, this innovative store offers a completely digital shopping experience.

In the 349-square-metre space, consumers grab what they need from the 2,400 SKUs available, and the 'high-tech' system consisting of 500 cameras, 5,000 sensors, and 200 image processing units automatically recognises their purchases.

A smart camera system automatically scans items and creates a virtual shopping cart for checkout. If customers change their minds, they put the item back on the shelf, and it is removed from the virtual shopping cart.

There are no checkout lines or cashiers and no mobile app is required.

'Grab And Go' Experience

While the store boasts a 'grab and go' experience with automatic product scanning, payment currently requires a quick self-checkout process. Customers just need to follow the on-screen prompts and pay with their cards.

In addition, staff are still on hand to answer questions, help with the automated process, if needed, and keep shelves stocked throughout the day.

Daniel Gross, CEO of Penny/REWE Romania, commented, “This new store embodies our commitment to an enhanced shopping experience, rapid growth, and digitalisation.

“We are excited to be at the forefront of Romanian retail innovation and look forward to customer feedback as we adapt to this exciting new format."

Owned by Germany’s REWE Group, Penny’s network in Romania currently consists of 379 stores. The retailer plans to open 35-40 new stores this year and build a new logistics centre close to Bucharest.