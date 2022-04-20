Poland's Żabka Unveils 'Żabka Smart' Outlet In Poznań

Polish retailer Żabka has implemented a new technology solution at its outlet at Półwiejska Street in Poznań, which will improve how its franchisees operate.

The 'Żabka Smart' outlet communicates with franchisees and shop assistants, performing a number of activities on their behalf, including automatic temperature controls, energy consumption measurements, and flooding sensors.

These messages are automatically conveyed to store operators through headphones in real-time, enabling them to focus on serving their customers, the retailer said in a statement.

The Polish retailer, which recently introduced a new 'Nano' store-in-store concept, plans to analyse which of the solutions is of most benefit to operators, and roll out similar solutions to other stores.

It described the initiative as 'another step in the implementation of its franchise-centricity strategy', in which it is seeking to develop solutions to help entrepreneurs run their business better.

Forward-Thinking Innovation

"Żabka is one of the most innovative franchises on the market," commented Adam Manikowski, EVP, managing director in Żabka Polska. "We develop local entrepreneurship based on new technologies so that entrepreneurs can easily adapt their business to current challenges and better meet customer expectations.

"New, intelligent solutions applied in Żabka in Poznań, support our franchisees in managing their store but are also energy-efficient. This helps us optimise costs and make us environmentally friendly."

The Żabka Smart concept is also part of the retailer's responsibility strategy, under which it is seeking to achieve climate neutrality by 2025, reduce emissions, and improve franchisee satisfaction with the chain.

"The solutions used in the store significantly improve its operation and allow us to focus on what we do best, i.e. sales and customer service," added Marta Tołwińska, franchisee of the Półwiejska Street outlet.

