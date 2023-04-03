Poste Italiane Launches Grocery Home Delivery Service

Poste Italiane (Italian Post) has launched a new express courier service – Fresh – to offer home delivery of fresh groceries.

The service is the result of a partnership between subsidiary MLK Deliveries and Mazzocco, a company owned by the Italtrans logistics systems group.

Poste Italiane’s ‘Fresh’ delivery service are already available in 16 Italian cities, namely Milan, Monza, Modena, Cremona, Lodi, Reggio Emilia, Bergamo, Brescia, Bologna, Pavia, Parma, Turin, Florence, Rome, Pistoia and Prato.

The list will soon be extended to include Verona, Novara, Vincenza, Padua and Naples.

Products purchased online will travel on refrigerated vehicles and will be delivered during the time slot chosen by the customer.

Poste Italiane Service

The recipient will also have the option of picking up the parcel at a ‘Fresh’ point, instead of a previously indicated address.

The change in pick-up address must be reported online up to 30 minutes before the scheduled delivery time on the tracking page received by text message and email for each shipment.

The partnership combines the technology of MLK Deliveries, which will receive customer bookings for scheduled deliveries, with Mazzocco’s cold logistics platform.

With ‘Fresh’, Poste Italiane has expanded its range of logistics services related to e-commerce to explore new opportunities offered by the continuous growth of the food and wine sector, which has seen the value of online purchases triple in the last four years.

