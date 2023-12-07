REWE To Extend Rollout Of Pick&Go Technology To More Stores

German retailer REWE plans to launch its Pick&Go technology in two stores in Hamburg and one in Düsseldorf in the coming months.

The move will see REWE opening its largest Pick&Go store to date, spanning an area of ​​around 1,200 square metres, the retailer added.

The store, scheduled to open in the spring of next year, will also be the largest market area in Germany offering cashier-free shopping, the retailer claimed.

Jana Sanktjohanser, REWE Pick&Go project manager said, “We consistently pursue our vision of always offering customers innovative shopping experiences that make shopping easy, convenient and time-saving.

“We can see from the test history so far that Pick&Go is very well received. Usage and recognition rates remain at a very high level. We see this as a good starting point for planning additional markets and including them in the Germany-wide test.”

Computer Vision Technology

REWE has teamed up with technology partner Trigo Vision Ltd to use its computer vision technology in the autonomous stores.

Trigo's solution creates a 3D model of a supermarket to digitally and data-efficiently map the environment and movements within it.

The system only records data to identify which products are removed or put back on the shelves and does not recognise customers after a visit to the store.

In December of last year, REWE opened a fully autonomous Pick&Go store in Munich after testing the format in hybrid mode in Cologne and Berlin.

Located in Munich's Karlstraße 36, the store is part of the second test phase for the Pick&Go project, which aligns with the company's vision to make 'shopping of the future' possible.