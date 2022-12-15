REWE Opens Fully Autonomous Pick&Go Store In Munich

German retailer REWE has opened a fully autonomous Pick&Go store in Munich after testing the format in hybrid mode in Cologne and Berlin.

Located in Munich's Karlstraße 36, the store is part of the second test phase for the Pick&Go project, which aligns with the company's vision to make 'shopping of the future' possible.

Peter Maly, divisional director of REWE Group said, "In the coming weeks, we will analyse in detail how the offer to go shopping completely without a checkout process will be accepted here in Munich.

"We are optimistic: because the two hybrid test stores have shown that autonomous shopping with REWE Pick&Go is a convenient, exciting and time-saving alternative to conventional shopping for many customers."

Store Highlights

The store employs the same number of staff as a conventional REWE outlet. In addition to other duties, they help resolve customer queries and assist shoppers with cashierless shopping,

Store managers of REWE Pick&Go store in Munich, Sarah Popovic and Sinthayhu Tadesse added, "In total, our team is made up of 11 employees. The colleagues are increasingly deployed, for example, in merchandise clearance, which requires more effort due to the technologised 'Pick&Go' shopping system.

"Specially trained store personnel are also available to assist our customers with technical questions relating to autonomous shopping."

The product assortment at the 289 square-metre stores comprises around 4,000 items, including fresh baked goods, fruit and vegetables, dry goods, frozen products, beverages and household goods.

The store also offers regional products from Bavaria, a fruit and vegetable scale, and an empties machine.

Shoppers in Munich can also pay for their Pick&Go purchases via Paypal, Google Pay, Apple Pay or credit card, the retailer added.

Technology Partner

REWE has teamed up with Trigo Vision Ltd as its technology partner for the project.

Trigo's solution creates a 3D model of a supermarket to digitally map the environment and movement of shoppers, allowing them to select items and walk out with them while also protecting their privacy.

Shoppers can access the store by logging in to the Pick&Go app at the entrance.

The invoice is sent to the Pick&Go app after shoppers leave the store. In case of any discrepancies, complaints can be made via the app within the first 24 hours after purchase.

'First Fully Autonomous Store'

The first customer in Munich's Pick&Go store was Bavaria's deputy minister president and minister of economic affairs, Hubert Aiwanger.

At the inauguration ceremony, Aiwanger said, "I am delighted that REWE has chosen the Free State of Bavaria as the location for its first fully autonomous store REWE Pick&Go. The innovative concept shows how digitalisation can generate concrete added value for customers in everyday life.

"It is a new, convenient shopping experience. If this technology catches on in retail, queues at the checkout could soon be a thing of the past!"

