Rohilk Group-Owned Sezamo Launches In Italy

Sezamo, a home shopping delivery service that is part of the Rohlik Group, has launched a trial in Italy, initially focused on the Lombardy region.

Using the slogan ‘Eat well, live well’, the brand is seeking to shake up the online grocery segment in Italy, through its innovative and sustainable model, according to CEO Andrea Colombo.

Following an initial announcement last year, the service is currently in an experimental phase, initially serving Milan, Monza and 100 neighbouring municipalities.

Sezamo guarantees delivery within three hours from the time of order – users can choose a preferred time slot with windows of one hour and, in selected municipalities, even 15 minutes.

It operates seven days a week, from 08:00 to 22:00, and requires a minimum purchase of €29, with free delivery available for orders of €89 or over.

Product Assortment

Sezamo’s assortment consists of over 7,000 food and non-food SKUs, featuring both national brands and an assortment of local, regional and artisanal specialties.

The e-commerce company has frozen the price of some of its most purchased products, including yogurt, pasta, tuna and tomato puree, liquid soap, cookies and mozzarella, until Easter 2023.

In order to minimise environmental impact, Sezamo delivers its groceries with an environmentally-sustainable fleet, today consisting of more than 20 electric and 16 natural gas-powered vehicles.

In addition, products are delivered in bags made from recycled paper, to minimise the use of plastic as much as possible, or in recyclable and reusable bags that can be used up to 25 times.

As well as home market of the Czech Republic, the Rohlik Group is also active in online food sales in Germany, Austria and Hungary.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic.

