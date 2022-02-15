Rohlik Expands Operations In Germany, Targets €1.2 bn Sales In 2024

Online grocery delivery business Rohlik Group said on Tuesday it has expanded its German business to the Rhine-Main region including Frankfurt and plans to add Hamburg, Cologne and other cities within two years to become the German market leader.

'Aiming for a turnover of €1.2 billion in 2024, (Rohlik's German brand) Knuspr.de is aiming to be number one in the growing e-grocery market in Germany with 30% market share,' the company said in a statement.

Rohlik, set up by Czech businessman Tomas Cupr in 2014, was valued at €1 billion in a funding round last year, and had revenue of over €300 million in 2020.

Business Expansion

It has operations in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria and Germany and plans to launch in Romania, Italy and Spain this year.

It expanded to Munich under the Knuspr.de brand in August 2021 and now has 40,000 German customers and 3,000 orders per day, it said.

The company, which seeks to become Europe's biggest online grocery delivery service, announced plans to invest €45 million in automation last year, with further investments coming 2022-2025.

Elsewhere, French shoppers can now buy groceries from Carrefour hypermarkets and supermarkets through the Everli online platform in 10 cities across the country.

The service is available in Lille, Lyon, Nice, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Montpellier, Nantes, Grenoble, Rennes and Paris, as well as surrounding suburbs.

The move follows the announcement of the extension of Carrefour and Everli’s international commercial agreement in December of last year.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM.