Grocery Delivery Firm Rohlik Group Launches Services In Munich

Published on Aug 18 2021 8:19 AM

Czech grocery delivery firm Rohlik Group has announced the launch of services in Munich, Germany, with the Knuspr.de platform.

Following the launch, Rohlik plans to roll out services in Frankfurt later this year, with Hamburg, Cologne, Dortmund and other cities set to follow next year, the group said in a statement.

Rohlik Group, which already operates in the Czech Republic, Hungary and Austria, said that the move enables 'over 15 million more people to experience the now-famous Rohlik Group customer experience for the first time'.

Through Knuspr.de, the group offers food delivery within three hours, with fresh products (including fruit and vegetables, meat, fish, dairy, and bakery items), encompassing more than 30% of its range.

The platform sources more than two-thirds of its products directly from producers and farmers, meaning that regional products can be delivered to the customer a few hours after harvest or production, according to the company.

Online Grocery In Germany

"We expect the share of online grocery shopping in Germany to reach 30% in the next five years, and with Knuspr.de we will be making a significant contribution to this development," commented Erich Čomor, Knuspr.de chief executive.

"Our goal is quite clear: to supply better food to approximately 30 million customers within three years and to become the number one online grocery delivery service in Germany in the medium term."

The group offers around 9,000 SKUs through its platform, a broader range than many other online players, and pledges a higher degree of customer service than with other services.

Raising Funds

Rohlik announced a first round of funding back in March, raising €190 million, and this was followed by the further raising of €100 million, enabling the group to attain 'unicorn' status.

"We are seen as a European company that is able to expand rapidly in the very challenging Western European markets," said Tomáš Čupr, founder and CEO Rohlik Group.

"The additional capital is helping us to grow faster than originally planned and is accelerating the development and expansion into new markets, the technical development of our distribution centres and the perfect implementation of innovation throughout the company."

The group added that it is planning to expand into Romania, Italy, France and Spain in the near future.

Rival Just Eat Takeaway.com recently announced the launch of grocery delivery services in Germany.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.