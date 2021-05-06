RUNPICK By KNAPP: Fully Automatic Full Case Picking for Flexible Store Delivery

Published on May 6 2021 12:06 PM in Technology tagged: KNAPP / Grocery / Automation / RUNPICK

KNAPPs new system, RUNPICK, the short form of Robotic Universal Picker, is specially designed for the food retail sector.

The fully-automatic system is designed to process an entire range of groceries.

The robot picks and palletises large handling units of fast-, medium- and slow-moving fresh and shelf-stable goods.

RUNPICK builds mixed pallets and roll containers and is well-suited for supplying stores with different structures.

KNAPP is setting new standards in store delivery. The robot’s major advantage over existing systems is its substantially increased performance.

RUNPICK handles a variety of packaging types and processes them using multiple-item picking.

Within a single cycle of movement, the system moves and deposits several items simultaneously, thereby increasing performance.

The key to building mixed layers on the load carrier is to combine the items intelligently.

The groups of items for multiple-item picking can comprise the same handling units or different unit types.

RUNPICK can place several handling units on the target load carrier at the same time.

Store-Specific Picking

The stores receiving the goods differ in size, location and layout.

Store-friendly delivery, customer-specific sequence of items and packing parameters play a decisive role in the automatic processing of groceries.

RUNPICK meets all of this with its intelligent packing algorithm, selectable picking criteria, and its ability to pack different types of units.

This way, the system creates order pallets that are perfectly tailored to each store.

KNAPPs RUNPICK solution combines the OSR Shuttle™ Evo, the robot module, and KiSoft Pack Master.

RUNPICK offers various features, including full case picking, multiple-item picking, improved picking quality and gentle product handling, among others.

For more information, visit www.knapp.com.