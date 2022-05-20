Subscribe Login
X5 Launches A Proprietary Cloud Platform

Russian food retailer X5 Retail Group has launched a proprietary cloud platform, dubbed 'Salt'.

According to the retailer, Salt offers a high level of data protection, facilitating greater efficiency and accessibility. It also enables digital projects to quickly launch in the cloud with all the obligatory security settings.

X5 is confident that the solution will bring cost-saving efficiencies to IT infrastructure owners and accelerate time to market for digital projects.

Cloud and IT infrastructure provider Selectel will administer servers, racks and communication channels, which will result in reducing the cost of platform services for Х5's internal customers.

Cloud-Driven Transformation

Commenting, Anton Mironenkov, Head of X5 Technologies said, "By launching Salt, we are embarking on a cloud-driven transformation to migrate the majority of our IT systems and key products to a private cloud.

"Х5 took a systematic approach to transitioning to its own cloud infrastructure – we embraced the challenge to shape the development of the system, design and roll out the services and operate the platform without being dependent on vendors and market fluctuations."

Expanded Customer Experience

According to Mironenkov, Salt offers opportunities to extend the customer experience "beyond conventional cloud services and provide the full range of IT solutions to Х5's business and digital project teams, using the cloud as a single-entry point for billing.

To improve the energy efficiency of the system, the data centre uses 'free cooling' refrigeration units, X5 added.

In addition, the data centre does not require battery use, it noted, through the use of dynamic uninterruptible power supplies with double energy conversion.

"This is a good example of how we harness innovation to make our business more efficient and the planet greener," said Mironenkov.

