Yango Deli Announces Partnership With My Yard

Grocery delivery firm Yango Deli has announced a partnership with My Yard, a London-based charity, that will see leftover groceries from its dark stores delivered to families in need.

My Yard currently works with retailers including Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Lidl, Aldi, Tesco and Sainsbury's, and the partnership marks its first collaboration with an ultra-fast grocery service.

Yango Deli, part of Nasdaq-listed tech giant Yandex, launched rapid delivery services in London in October, having previously established itself in Paris, Tel Aviv and its native Russia.

'Positive Impact' For Communities

“At Yango Deli we have a clear philosophy - it is not enough to simply be a successful business; we must positively impact the communities where we operate," commented Evgeny Chernikov, general manager of Yango Deli UK.

"Our partnership with My Yard helps us support some of our most vulnerable neighbours while finding a good home for leftover food. We are in awe of the work My Yard does to make London a more caring and compassionate city and are honoured to be their first ultrafast grocery delivery partner."

Read More: The Need For Speed – How Yandex.Lavka Is Seeking To Raise The Bar For Grocery Delivery

Broad Assortment

Elsewhere, Rachel Dimond, founder and CEO of My Yard, described the partnership with Yango Deli as "exciting", given the retailer's broad range.

"[Yango Deli] offer an incredibly broad assortment, stocking their warehouses with 2,500 different products, on average," she said.

"This means that while their surplus is not large, it is incredibly varied, which makes it easier to deliver donations that are both vital and useful to Londoners who need our help." [Photo by Yango Deli]

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.