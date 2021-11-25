Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Technology

Yango Deli Announces Partnership With My Yard

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Grocery delivery firm Yango Deli has announced a partnership with My Yard, a London-based charity, that will see leftover groceries from its dark stores delivered to families in need.

My Yard currently works with retailers including Marks & Spencer, Waitrose, Lidl, Aldi, Tesco and Sainsbury's, and the partnership marks its first collaboration with an ultra-fast grocery service.

Yango Deli, part of Nasdaq-listed tech giant Yandex, launched rapid delivery services in London in October, having previously established itself in Paris, Tel Aviv and its native Russia.

'Positive Impact' For Communities

“At Yango Deli we have a clear philosophy - it is not enough to simply be a successful business; we must positively impact the communities where we operate," commented Evgeny Chernikov, general manager of Yango Deli UK.

"Our partnership with My Yard helps us support some of our most vulnerable neighbours while finding a good home for leftover food. We are in awe of the work My Yard does to make London a more caring and compassionate city and are honoured to be their first ultrafast grocery delivery partner."

Read More: The Need For Speed – How Yandex.Lavka Is Seeking To Raise The Bar For Grocery Delivery

Broad Assortment

Elsewhere, Rachel Dimond, founder and CEO of My Yard, described the partnership with Yango Deli as "exciting", given the retailer's broad range.

"[Yango Deli] offer an incredibly broad assortment, stocking their warehouses with 2,500 different products, on average," she said.

"This means that while their surplus is not large, it is incredibly varied, which makes it easier to deliver donations that are both vital and useful to Londoners who need our help." [Photo by Yango Deli]

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Technology news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Drinks

Lidl Rolls Out Private-Label Hard Seltzer In Germany
2
Retail

Carrefour Italia Confirms Shuttering Of Stores
3
Supply Chain

Auchan Portugal Targeting Food Waste During Festive Period
4
Retail

Gerd Chrzanowski To Take Over As Head Of Schwarz Group
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com