Alexander von Maillot To Succeed Marc-Aurel Boersch As Nestlé Deutschland CEO

Alexander von Maillot [pictured left] is to succeed Marc-Aurel Boersch [pictured right] as the chief executive officer of Nestlé Deutschland, the food giant announced in a press release.

The company has proposed to the supervisory board of Nestlé Deutschland AG to relieve Boersch from his position as CEO on 28 February 2023.

Boersch, who served as the CEO of Nestlé Deutschland AG since 2019, has decided to step down and focus on new, private perspectives.

He spent around 20 years with Nestlé in various national and international roles, including corporate sales director at Nestlé Deutschland AG and market head for Nestlé Netherlands.

Marco Settembri, responsible for Zone Europe at Nestlé, said, "We have a lot of respect for his decision, but we deeply regret it.

"Under Marc-Aurel Boersch's leadership, Nestlé Germany has evolved into a culturally more modern, more innovative, growing and financially more successful company. I thank him for his great commitment and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”

Alexander von Maillot

Currently, von Maillot serves as senior vice-president in the company's strategic business unit, responsible for the global confectionery and ice cream business.

The company has proposed to the supervisory board to appoint von Maillot as a member of the management board and as chair of the management board from 1 March 2023.

In 1996, von Maillot joined Nestlé Germany in the sales and marketing team and subsequently moved to the Czech market in 2006 as business manager of the beverages division.

In 2010, he moved to France as business executive manager of the company's confectionery unit.

He was then appointed as market head of Belgilux (Belgium and Luxembourg) in 2013, and the division reported good business performance under his leadership.

In 2018, he assumed his current position in Vevey, Switzerland.

He was responsible for reviving the company's confectionery category and expanding global brands, such as KitKat, through close collaboration across zones, markets and research and development.

He is also responsible for driving the Nestlé Income Accelerator, a programme aimed at combating the risk of child labour and measures to improve the living conditions of cocoa farmers in Ivory Coast and Ghana.

"I am very pleased that in Alexander von Maillot we have been able to recruit a very experienced colleague with strong business expertise for the German market. I congratulate him on his new task and wish him every success," Settembri added.

