Anuga 2021 To Feature International Organic Products

Published on Sep 28 2021 10:55 AM in A-Brands tagged: Koelnmesse / Organic food / Anuga 2021 / Anuga Organic

A full spectrum of organic products that carry proof of a recognised organic certification, commonly found on the marketplace, awaits visitors in the specialised 'Anuga Organic' trade show at Anuga 2021, scheduled from 9 to 13 October.

The theme 'organic' has gained significance over the past few years due to consumers' growing awareness of health and the environment.

The global market for organic food and beverages and related innovations have experienced an additional boost due to the COVID-19 pandemic and inclination towards healthy, regional and natural products.

According to a market survey by Global Industry Analysts Inc. (GIA), the international market for organic products, which was estimated to be worth US$198.1 billion in the year 2020, is anticipated to increase up to US$ 495.9 billion by 2027.

An annual growth rate of 14.7% has been forecast for the fruit and vegetables segment alone.

For meat, fish and poultry, an annual growth rate of 15.3 % is expected for the next seven-year period.

The list of exhibitors at Anuga currently includes around 2,000 suppliers for organic, clean label and non-GMO products. Out of this total, about 180 exhibitors are directly exhibiting at Anuga Organic.

Some prominent exhibitors include BioOrto, English Tea Shop, Followfood, Lauretana, Natur'inov, Sipa, Spack, Trouw, The iidea Company, Veganz, Wechsler Feinfisch and Wholey.

Anuga Organic also boasts an excellent international alignment with group stands from Denmark, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Austria, Peru, Hungary and the USA.

Anuga Organic Market and the Anuga Organic Forum

The exhibitor offer is enhanced by the 'Anuga Organic Market' special event in Hall 5.1, which has already been staged by Koelnmesse and the bioPress publishing company since 2003.

It skilfully presents organic products to the retail trade and graphically demonstrates the possibilities of a diversified organic line-up.

An organic range that suits the customers and location, offers regional products, fair trade and vegan food continue to set trends and drive the industry.

The focus additionally lies on fresh meat, milk and dairy products, Matcha products, organic delicatessen and organically grown wines.

Parallel to the 'Anuga Organic Market' special event, high-calibre speakers will discuss the current and forward-looking themes of the organic industry in the 'Anuga Organic Forum' of the digital format Anuga @home.

The focus here lies on practical information and training. The aim is to promote and enhance knowledge on organic products and their marketing. The top themes include:

The development of the organic landscape in Europe in the context of the green deal

Organic in the USA: Maintaining integrity

25% organic in the EU - how will we manage that by 2030?

Organic in Russia - current status and where the development is headed

Organic brand essence as a driver of the transformation