Countdown To ISM And ProSweets Cologne 2024

Preparations are in full swing and the anticipation for 'Sweet Week 2024' is rising – ISM and ProSweets Cologne are being co-staged again from 28 to 31 January in the halls of Koelnmesse.

More than 1,400 exhibitors from more than 70 countries are expected to participate in ISM 2024, which brings the international sweets and snacks industry together.

'Encourage. Enable. Excite!' is the key theme of ISM again in 2024, because the focus of the sweets and snacks industry still involves challenges relating to climate, raw materials, energy, supply chains, logistics, health and digitalisation.

"After a very successful ISM Middle East, we are all looking forward to ISM 2024 in Cologne," commented Sabine Schommer, Director of ISM. "It is going to be particularly exciting on the Expert Stage – here we are offering exhibitors and visitors a colourful and creative array of events: panel discussions, best practices and presentations.

"In this way, we will present efficient and sustainable solutions from the industry and will be able to discuss new opportunities and future challenges."

Expert Stage

The Expert Stage of ISM and ProSweets Cologne is also the central point of contact for new developments in the sweets and snacks industry during this year's Sweet Week.

Interesting lectures and panel discussions will take place at regular intervals over the days of the trade fair. Furthermore, interested visitors can learn everything about the innovative and clever product ideas of international start-ups.

Beyond this, daily trend presentations by ISM knowledge partners Innova Market Insights and Euromonitor will take place as part of the Expert Stage. In this context, Innova Market Insights will once again present the F&B Top Ten Trends of the year in 2024.

Elsewhere, Euromonitor will discuss, as part of the presentation Anytime, anywhere? The evolution of snacking, how current social changes are influencing consumers' snacking behaviour and what this means for snack manufacturers and brands.

Focus On Sustainability

Elsewhere, in the course of the sustainability debate, people are paying more attention to the origin and sustainable procurement of products and raw materials.

These themes will be the focus of the event programme of ProSweets Cologne 2024. Two special shows, Packaging and Ingredients, will demonstrate innovative solutions for the challenges of the industry.

In addition to this, the DLG's guided tours, exploring the topic of Tackling and wrapping up sustainability are being held daily, as well as the Sweets Global Network guided tours focusing on innovations and sustainability.

Industry experts will open up new perspectives, give insights into current research results and report on examples of best practice, on the ISM/ProSweets Cologne Expert Stage on the Central Boulevard.

Finally, on the Monday of the fair, exhibitors and visitors can look forward to the legendary ProSweets Cologne Party with live music, cool drinks and delicious snacks.

"The event programme of the supplier trade fair also benefits from the spatial and content-related close interlinking with ISM," commented Guido Hentschke, director of ProSweets Cologne. "This is the perfect platform for both exhibitors and visitors to promote the industry-oriented dialogue and a professional exchange."