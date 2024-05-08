52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

ISM Reports Growth In Exhibitors And Exhibition Space For 2025 Edition

By Editorial
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
ISM Reports Growth In Exhibitors And Exhibition Space For 2025 Edition

The leading global trade fair for sweets and snacks, ISM, has announced that 85% of the space allocated for ISM 2024 has already been booked for next year’s edition.

Koelnmesse has registered an 8% increase for ISM 2025, compared to the number of applications received by the end of the early-bird phase of ISM 2024.

For 2025, ISM will once again offer a platform for innovation and networking, as well as numerous entertainment offers and business opportunities for the sweet-and-snack industry.

The event will be co-located with ProSweets Cologne from 2 to 5 February 2025, in Cologne, Germany.

Sabine Schommer, ISM Director, stated, “We are delighted to have recorded 7% more exhibitors and an 8% increase in space, compared to ISM 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is remarkable, especially since the early-bird phase didn’t end until 31 May 2023, but it also underlines the significance of ISM as the indispensable highlight of the annual event calendar of the sweets-and-snacks industry.”

Bastian Mingers, Vice-President, Trade Fair Management, Food, at Koelnmesse GmbH, added, “For our exhibitors, participating in the trade fair means more than just booking a stand area. They profit from unprecedented visibility within the industry, access to buyers of global importance, as well as a comprehensive presence in the national and international media.

“Beyond this, we enable first-class networking within the industry, as well as with the exhibitors of ProSweets, the experts for the production of sweets and packaging technology, ingredients, and packaging material.”

Renowned National And International Exhibitors At ISM 2025

Exhibitors from Germany will include companies like Katjes, Krüger, Lambertz, Ragolds, Riegelein, Rübezahl, Trolli and WAWI, among others.

ADVERTISEMENT

International companies participating next year include, among others, Baronie (Belgium), Cloetta Holland (the Netherlands), Elvan (Türkiye), Fazer (Finland), Fini (Spain), ICAM (Italy) and Kambly (Switzerland).

After over 20 years, the Japanese company Morinaga – one of the leading global sweet manufacturers – has booked a stand and is returning to ISM.

ISM is also welcoming numerous new exhibitors in 2025, including, for example, 1701 Nougat and Luxury Hampers Pty Ltd, from South Africa; Amalfi Foods, from Bahrain, specialising in bakery products and cakes; and Hacks Sang Udom Confectionery, a Thai sweet company for confectionery, popcorn, and rice snacks.

To register as an exhibitor, visit www.ism-cologne.com. For more information, visit www.ism-cologne.com/fair/industry-trade-fairs.

This article was written in partnership with ISM.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Carrefour Brasil Returns To Profit In First Quarter
Carrefour Brasil Returns To Profit In First Quarter
2
Retail

Brazil's GPA Posts Steeper Net Loss In First Quarter As Taxes, Impairment Weigh
Brazil's GPA Posts Steeper Net Loss In First Quarter As Taxes, Impairment Weigh
3
Retail

Metro AG Reports Sales Growth Of 7.2% In Second Quarter
Metro AG Reports Sales Growth Of 7.2% In Second Quarter
4
Retail

Froot Loops Maker WK Kellogg Beats Revenue Estimates In First Quarter
Froot Loops Maker WK Kellogg Beats Revenue Estimates In First Quarter

Partner Content

Diebold Nixdorf Rolls Out New AI-Powered Offering To Combat Shrink In Retail 

By Diebold Nixdorf

KNAPP Demonstrates Expertise In Cold Chain Automation With OSR Shuttle Evo

By KNAPP

Canadian Lobster: The Perfect Protein For The Conscious Consumer

By Lobster Council of Canada

See more insights
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com