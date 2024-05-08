ISM Reports Growth In Exhibitors And Exhibition Space For 2025 Edition

The leading global trade fair for sweets and snacks, ISM, has announced that 85% of the space allocated for ISM 2024 has already been booked for next year’s edition.

Koelnmesse has registered an 8% increase for ISM 2025, compared to the number of applications received by the end of the early-bird phase of ISM 2024.

For 2025, ISM will once again offer a platform for innovation and networking, as well as numerous entertainment offers and business opportunities for the sweet-and-snack industry.

The event will be co-located with ProSweets Cologne from 2 to 5 February 2025, in Cologne, Germany.

Sabine Schommer, ISM Director, stated, “We are delighted to have recorded 7% more exhibitors and an 8% increase in space, compared to ISM 2024.

“That is remarkable, especially since the early-bird phase didn’t end until 31 May 2023, but it also underlines the significance of ISM as the indispensable highlight of the annual event calendar of the sweets-and-snacks industry.”

Bastian Mingers, Vice-President, Trade Fair Management, Food, at Koelnmesse GmbH, added, “For our exhibitors, participating in the trade fair means more than just booking a stand area. They profit from unprecedented visibility within the industry, access to buyers of global importance, as well as a comprehensive presence in the national and international media.

“Beyond this, we enable first-class networking within the industry, as well as with the exhibitors of ProSweets, the experts for the production of sweets and packaging technology, ingredients, and packaging material.”

Renowned National And International Exhibitors At ISM 2025

Exhibitors from Germany will include companies like Katjes, Krüger, Lambertz, Ragolds, Riegelein, Rübezahl, Trolli and WAWI, among others.

International companies participating next year include, among others, Baronie (Belgium), Cloetta Holland (the Netherlands), Elvan (Türkiye), Fazer (Finland), Fini (Spain), ICAM (Italy) and Kambly (Switzerland).

After over 20 years, the Japanese company Morinaga – one of the leading global sweet manufacturers – has booked a stand and is returning to ISM.

ISM is also welcoming numerous new exhibitors in 2025, including, for example, 1701 Nougat and Luxury Hampers Pty Ltd, from South Africa; Amalfi Foods, from Bahrain, specialising in bakery products and cakes; and Hacks Sang Udom Confectionery, a Thai sweet company for confectionery, popcorn, and rice snacks.

To register as an exhibitor, visit www.ism-cologne.com. For more information, visit www.ism-cologne.com/fair/industry-trade-fairs.

