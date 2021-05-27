ESM Magazine

Bas Alblas Joins The Advisory Board Of Frostkrone Food Group

Published on May 27 2021 11:55 AM in A-Brands tagged: Snacks / Frostkrone / Finger Foods / Bas Alblas

Bas Alblas has joined the Frostkrone Food Group's Advisory Board as of May this year. 

The company said it was fortunate enough to find such an experienced food industry expert to take on this position, following his long career at Lamb Weston/Meijer.

Bas Alblas has been working in the food industry for 35 years. During this period, he worked for reputable companies including Mars, Unilever and Leerdammer Company/Bel. From September 2009 onwards, he was the CEO of Lamb Weston/Meijer and responsible for the company's success.

The Dutch professional knows what makes the food industry tick and which trends are significant. 

He has been closely connected with the Frostkrone Food Group for years and is very well acquainted with the finger food and snack business.

Frédéric Dervieux, CEO of the Frostkrone Food Group, is confident that the company will profit from the experience Alblas has to offer.

"I've known Bas Alblas for many years and value him as a person and as an expert in his field," Dervieux said. "Not only does he have extensive know-how regarding the industry at his fingertips, but he also understands how to create new inspiration and momentum to drive new developments."

The Frostkrone Food Group specialises in the development and production of frozen finger food and snack products. It has greatly expanded since 2017.

Currently, the company is present in seven locations in Germany, France, Great Britain, and the USA. 

The company sells its products worldwide, including Scandinavia, the Netherlands, France, Spain, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Eastern Europe, Asia, and the USA.

