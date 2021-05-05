'Blue Light' From Smartphone Screens Have No Effect On Skin, Beiersdorf Claims

So-called 'blue light' from smartphone and laptop screens has no damaging effect on skin, a new study from Beiersdorf, the maker of Nivea, has claimed.

The group undertook the study to determine whether artificial blue light from electronic devices had the same impact as UV rays from the sun, also known as high-energy visible (HEV) light, noting that 'as the number of hours we spend in front of laptop, smartphone, and TV screens increases, particularly during the coronavirus pandemic, so too does conjecture about the effect of these kinds of light sources on our stress levels, sleeping patterns or directly on our skin'.

Artificial Blue Light