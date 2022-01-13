Subscribe Login
Bonnysa's Fresh And Natural Grated Tomato Wins Flavour Of The Year 2022 Award

Bonnysa's fresh and natural grated tomato has won the Flavour of the Year award for the third consecutive year in 2022.

The award follows a thorough blind tasting carried out by consumers in the product category, who rated different aspects of the product such as aroma, colour, texture, flavour, and other characteristics.

The product scored very satisfactorily across all aspects, enabling Bonnysa to win the title once again over other competing options.

With more than 15 years in the market, Bonnysa was a pioneer in the development and launch of the product in Spain, responding to the demand for a fresh and natural taste, but with total convenience.

Since then, the product has grown steadily and has positioned itself as a consumer favourite, expanding its presence in more and more stores all over the country.

Jorge I. Brotóns, sales director of Bonnysa, said, "With this new milestone, consumers reaffirm their preference for our innovative fresh products and encourage us to continue working on new references following a pattern that the company established in 2006 with the launch of freshly-grated tomato. We are proud to be able to continue to count on the trust of our consumers.

"This title is recognition of all the work that goes into Bonnysa. From the moment we plant the tomatoes until we grate them, we take care of every detail to meet the consumer's expectations and to continue to be a reference point in their shopping basket for quality, flavour and freshness."

Since last year, Bonnysa has expanded its range of grated tomatoes with new recipes and formats.

Flavours such as grated tomatoes with a touch of oil and pepper have already found a place on the shelves, experiencing progressive sales and complementing the original recipe.

Bonnysa's HoReCa formats have also been well accepted, thanks to the versatility provided by the brand.

