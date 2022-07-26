Campbell Soup Company Announces Board Of Directors Change

US food group Campbell Soup Company has announced that Bennett Dorrance has retired from the company’s board of directors.

With 33 years of service, Dorrance is the longest-serving member of Campbell’s board of directors, the company added.

Bennett Dorrance

Dorrance was elected to Campbell's board in 1989, and served as vice-chairman from 1993-1996 and was on all the board’s standing committees.

Most recently, Dorrance was a member of the board’s Compensation and Organisation and Governance committees.

“Since joining the board, Bennett has helped to grow and protect Campbell’s legacy and guide management through many chapters,” said Keith R. McLoughlin, chair of the board.

“On behalf of Campbell and my fellow board members, we thank him for his many contributions to the company and wish him and his family the very best in his retirement,” McLoughlin added.

Bennett Dorrance is the grandson of Dr John T Dorrance, the inventor of condensed soup and president of Campbell Soup Company from 1914-1930, and the son of John T. Dorrance Jr., a former chair of the company from 1962-1984.

Mark Clouse, Campbell’s president and CEO, added, “Bennett’s commitment to Campbell’s heritage, to our purpose and values, and to our iconic brands has been extraordinary. As a long-term shareholder, Bennett has been dedicated to the success of the business and continuing the legacy of his grandfather and father as a steward of Campbell’s long-term interests.

“His positive impact on the company will last far beyond his tenure on the Board. We wish him and his family a healthy and happy retirement.”

Dorrance Jr. Elected to Campbell Board

The board has announced that it has elected Bennett Dorrance Jr., 51, an entrepreneur who has invested in a variety of for-profit and non-profit enterprises focused on sustainability, land management, and health and wellness.

Dorrance Jr. is a managing director for the DFE Trust Company and vice president of the Dorrance Family Foundation, which supports education, natural resource conservation, and programmes that strive to improve quality of life in Arizona, California, and Hawaii.

Dorrance Jr. is also a member of the board of directors of the Julie Ann Wrigley Global Institute of Sustainability at Arizona State University.

McLoughlin said, “We are excited to welcome Bennett to the Campbell Board. Like his father, Bennett has a deep appreciation of Campbell’s history and passion for the business. His expertise in sustainability and entrepreneurship will be an asset to the Board.”

