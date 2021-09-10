Coca-Cola Named Ireland’s Biggest Selling Brand For 17th Year In A Row

Published on Sep 10 2021 9:04 AM in A-Brands tagged: Featured Post / Ireland / Coca-Cola / Checkout / Top 100 Brands / NielsenIQ

Coca-Cola has been named the biggest selling brand in Ireland for a record-breaking 17 years in a row, according to the latest edition of the Checkout Top 100 Brands, produced by Checkout magazine, the leading magazine for the grocery retail sector in Ireland, in partnership with NielsenIQ.

As the report shows, Ireland's biggest brands continue to put it ip to their international counterparts – for example, snack brand Tayto ranks second in the listings, an improvement on the third place it recorded last year.

Elsewhere, Cadbury Dairy Milk ranks third, Lucozade places fourth, and dairy brand Avonmore ranks fifth. The full top ten can be found below.

A new entrant to the top ten is energy drinks brand Monster, which places seventh, while fellow energy brand Red Bull comes in ninth.

Positive Performance

A particularly high number of brands have delivered impressive performances in the rankings this year. The biggest mover is Fitzgerald’s Family Bakery, which rises 35 places, from number 76 in 2020 to number 41 in 2021.

Among the other brands making big moves up the rankings are Nestlé Aero, which is up 28 places to 59th; Ben & Jerry’s, which rises 26 places to 49th; Alpro, which is up 22 places to 45th; and M&Ms, which rises 20 places to 51st.

Shifting Consumer Habits

“Like 2020, 2021 has been defined by the COVID-19 pandemic, which created a seismic shift in consumer purchasing habits,” commented Maev Martin, editor, Checkout. “In 2020, we witnessed a big transition to in-home food and drink consumption. This continued into 2021 and will remain with us until there is a return to an open economy. We are also seeing strong sales growth for Irish brands, and shoppers have moved away from shopping little and often and are making fewer and bigger trips.

"All of this has benefitted FMCG brands in the grocery retail sector, and Irish brands have, once again, excelled in Checkout’s Top 100 Brands 2021. All of these performances, and the many other big ranking improvements by non-Irish brands, should generate some optimism in the grocery retail industry about the prospects for growth over the coming months.”

The Checkout Top 100 Brands is based on branded value sales across the Irish grocery sector, making it the most accurate barometer of the biggest selling brands in the marketplace. In compiling the report, NielsenIQ measures the sales performance of over 5,000 brands from over 200 product classes.

Checkout Top 100 Brands 2021*:The Top 10

1. Coca-Cola

2. Tayto

3. Dairy Milk

4. Lucozade

5. Avonmore

6. Brennans

7. Monster

8. 7UP

9. Red Bull

10. Jacobs

* Produced in partnership with NielsenIQ

