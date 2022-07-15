Czech Food Company I Love Hummus Rebrands As Beavia

The company I love Hummus introduced hummus and kimchi to Czech consumers. ­

The story goes back to 2011, when Štěpán – founder of I love Hummus, now known as Beavia – enthusiastically started fulfilling his dream. It started with a hummus and in 2017 Štěpán expanded his product line to include kimchi, which ranks among the 10 healthiest food items in the world.

In 2021, for the tenth anniversary of the founding of the company, he decided to launch a new product line under the brand Beavia - pure food. pure love. ('Happy Journey' in Latin) focused on production of fermented food.

Fermented products are beneficial for health as they improve the balance of intestinal microflora and help with digestion. They also boost immunity and assist the cardiovascular system.

There is a mega trend around fermentation, which is a rising star among superfood.

Beavia is a Czech producer with tradition, history, and years of experience as a leader in fermented products in the Czech Republic, dominating the retail market and HoReCa segment.

Beavia produces high-quality, healthy food without added preservatives.

All products manufactured by the company are lactose-, gluten- and GMO-free, with a dash of love as its secret ingredient.

Healthy delicacies from Beavia are available in the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Germany, Austria and Hungary.

It is offered in online stores, small independent shops and retail outlets, such as Tesco, Ahold, REWE, and Metro.

Sustainability has become part of its 'happy journey', with all products featuring reuse-recycle packaging.

The company is a holder of quality certificates: IFS – Food from TÜV, Germany, V-label and BIO certificate.

Beavia's mission is to "give people the opportunity to eat better, feel better and be in balance".

To taste and experience the magic of quality food products from Beavia, visit hall 4A, stand 605 at BioFach 2022.

