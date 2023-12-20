Free From Food Celebrates Its Return To Amsterdam With Eleventh Edition

The Free From Food Expo celebrated its triumphant return to Amsterdam, marking the event’s eleventh edition.

After the official opening ceremony by Mrs Pina Alivernini, Commercial Attaché of the Embassy of Italy in the Netherlands, this leading innovation platform for the free-from, organic, vegan, functional and ingredient food industries drew in thousands of influential decision-makers from top global retailers and food manufacturers.

Against the backdrop of a rapidly growing functional-food industry, valued at $186.22 billion (€172.9 billion) in 2023 and projected to maintain a CAGR of 2.71% through 2028, the RAI Amsterdam buzzed with activity.

Key players from major retailers such as Albert Heijn, Lidl, Jumbo, Coop, Aldi, Spar, Carrefour, DekaMarkt and others explored the latest product innovations and future trends shaping the industry, with over 4,150 visitors from 58 countries.

Attendees expressed their delight at reconnecting, exchanging ideas, and advancing the industry collectively. This year marked a significant milestone, with the concurrent hosting of the Captain of the Category event on 21 November.

Presented by FoodPersonality and the Trade Marketing Association (TMA), this event aimed to acknowledge top-tier suppliers in the retail sector.

Participants engaged in enlightening innovation tours, attended thought-provoking conference presentations, and took part in lively networking sessions.

Furthermore, Free From Food 2023, in collaboration with Foodlog, highlighted remarkable innovations in the health ingredients domain through the Healthy Innovation Awards.

The event concluded with a prestigious awards ceremony on 21 November, celebrating excellence in the industry.

According to Food Ingredients First, key themes at Free From Food Amsterdam 2023 included healthy, clean label, plant based, and natural.

Delegates delved into industry trends through conference sessions categorised into free-from retail, vegan and plant based, and supplier and insight streams.

More than 60 expert speakers, including NielsenIQ, ProVeg International, Wageningen University & Research, Euromonitor International and FMCG Gurus, provided insights into the latest research, analysis and trends.

Sessions at the Free From Retail Conference, including presentations about circular packaging, as well as extensive market analyses, attracted significant interest.

The Vegan & Plant-Based Theatre explored the challenges and opportunities of the plant-based market, while the supplier and insight presentations covered a diversity of topics, ranging from gluten-free subjects to a start-up pitch event.

Plans for the next event in Amsterdam – Free From Food & Ingredients: A natural and healthy food exhibition, scheduled for 5-6 November 2024 – are already under way, with 65% of the exhibition space already rebooked.

For further details, visit www.amsterdam.freefromfoodexpo.com.

This article was written in partnership with Free From Food.