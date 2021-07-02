ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

General Mills Sees Full Year Sales, Profit Up

Published on Jul 2 2021 7:29 AM in A-Brands tagged: Trending Posts / General Mills / Sales / profit / Cheerios / Paywall / Annual Report

General Mills Sees Full Year Sales, Profit Up

General Mills has reported a 3% year-on-year growth in net sales to $18.1 billion (€15.3 billion) in its financial year ended 30 May 2021.

Organic net sales increased 4%, reflecting strong execution and broad-based market share gains amid high demand for 'at-home food due to the pandemic, the Cheerios maker added.

The company's operating profit grew 6% to $3.1 billion (€2.6 billion) during the financial year, while the operating profit margin increased 50 basis points to 17.3%.

General Mills chairman and chief executive officer, Jeff Harmening, commented, "We competed effectively, generated strong top- and bottom-line growth, and further improved our balance sheet, allowing us to resume dividend growth and share repurchases.

please subscribe or sign in to continue reading

image description

Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day FREE Trial.

A trial subscription gives unrestricted access to all premium site content, app content, weekly email content and European Supermarket Magazine digital edition for a full 30 days. Try it now!

START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Fishing Group Europêche Calls On Consumers To Boycott Products From Norway

Fishing Group Europêche Calls On Consumers To Boycott Products From Norway
Kaufland Poland Under Investigation Over Alleged Unfair Contract Terms

Kaufland Poland Under Investigation Over Alleged Unfair Contract Terms
Now What? Review Of The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit 2021

Now What? Review Of The Consumer Goods Forum Global Summit 2021
Post Coronavirus, Brands Will Need To Work Harder To Retain Customer Loyalty: BCG

Post Coronavirus, Brands Will Need To Work Harder To Retain Customer Loyalty: BCG
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in A-Brands

Philip Morris To Acquire Nicotine Gum Maker Fertin Pharma Thu, 1 Jul 2021

Philip Morris To Acquire Nicotine Gum Maker Fertin Pharma
Walgreens Sees Profit Growth In Q3, Raises Forecast Thu, 1 Jul 2021

Walgreens Sees Profit Growth In Q3, Raises Forecast
PepsiCo Makes Sugar Reduction Pledge, Targets Healthier Products Thu, 1 Jul 2021

PepsiCo Makes Sugar Reduction Pledge, Targets Healthier Products
Nestlé To Focus On Local Solutions To Manage Water Sustainably Wed, 30 Jun 2021

Nestlé To Focus On Local Solutions To Manage Water Sustainably
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN