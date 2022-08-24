Germany's DMK Group Names New COO Of Baby Food Business

German dairy company Deutsche Milchkontor (DMK) has appointed Tim Meyerhoff (52) as the new chief operating officer (COO) of its baby food business, effective 15 September 2022.

Meyerhoff succeeds Dr Marc-Alexander Mahl, who is leaving the company at his own request on 31 October 2022 and continue in an advisory capacity for a transitional period.

Meyerhoff will join DMK from Fresenius Kabi, a supplier in the areas of clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, generic drugs and medical devices.

Ingo Müller, CEO of the DMK Group, commented, "We are pleased to have won Tim Meyerhoff for this position. With his experience, he will be able to give the Baby Food Business Unit essential impetus on its way to implementing the realignment we have embarked on.

"In this context, I would like to thank Marc Mahl. He took over the Baby business unit in a difficult phase and, within the past almost 2 years, significantly repositioned it and aligned it for the future. I wish him all the best for the future."

An Experienced Professional

Meyerhoff is an experienced professional with a focus on growth, production network development and business expansion.

He spent more than 20 years in Fresenius Kabi in various roles, before taking up the position of executive vice president in 2015.

In this role, he was responsible for the Enteral Nutrition Business Unit in the pharmaceuticals and medical devices segment.

Meyerhoff said, "In the DMK Group's Mission Statement 2030, the Baby BU takes on an important growth role. The first but important cornerstones of the route have been implemented. The tasks that now await me there will enable me to apply my many years of experience in an exciting new working environment. I look forward to soon becoming part of the team at DMK Baby that is driving this remarkably consistent change."

Outgoing COO Mahl joined DMK from Fresenius Kabi at the end of 2020. He plans to return to his old employer.

Dr Mahl, stated, "The team at Baby can look back on a busy time, which was accompanied by various hardships for each individual. We have picked up the pace and laid the foundation for significantly increasing the value added in the baby food sector in the future with a broad offensive of measures."

