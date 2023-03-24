Most Valuable Brands In Germany Revealed: Kantar

Kantar has unveiled its BrandZ Top 50 listing of the most valuable brands in Germany, with the combined value of the top 50 now standing at $372 billion (€342 billion), a 5% increase over the past two years.

According to the data, 29 of the top 50 brands has seen growth since 2021, with just under a quarter growing their value by at least 20%.

Topping the list is telecommunications giant Telekom/T-Mobile, which increased its value by 43% over the past two years, to $67.2 billion (€61.8 billion).

Other strong players include SAP (2nd) and Mercedes-Benz (3rd), while BMW, Siemens, DHL, Aldi, Bosch, Adidas and Lidl round off the top ten.

"Times remain disruptive and turbulent, yet once again we’ve seen solid growth from Germany’s strongest brands," commented Christoph Prox, managing director, Insights division at Kantar. "Their consistency has proved to be a powerful advantage: the strong associations and roots they’ve built in people’s minds and hearts have allowed them to emerge strongly from the recent ‘stress test’."

ESM looks at some of the top performers across the three categories important to those in the grocery sector: Retail, Food & Beverage and Personal/Home Care.

Retail

A number of retailers feature in the BrandZ Top 50 for Germany, with the discounters understandably dominating. Retail is the largest category, featuring 11 brands in total, and holding the third highest value on a segment basis, of $49.2 billion (€45.24 billion).

Aldi saw a 17% increase in brand value compared to 2021, placing it in seventh place overall. Rival Lidl also saw a significant increase in brand value, rising by 23% and securing 10th spot.

Drugstore chain DM experienced a 17% increase in brand value, putting it in 25th, while Rossmann, another drugstore chain, saw a 15% increase and claimed 29th position.

Elsewhere, Edeka experienced a 26% increase in brand value, placing it in 21st, Kaufland saw a 20% increase and secured 31st, and REWE saw a 25% increase and claimed the 34th spot.

Other retailers to feature include Zalando (26th), Otto (35th), Fielman (45th) and Tchibo (49th).

Food & Beverage

Knorr is the highest-ranked food brand in the list, in 17th, but it has experienced a decline of 18% in brand value compared to two years ago.

Jacobs, a new entrant to the list, is ranked 30th, while Bofrost is ranked 42nd and has experienced a modest increase in brand value of 12% compared to 2021. Dr. Oetker, which re-enters the list this year, is ranked 43rd.

The only alcoholic beverage brand to feature on the list is Beck's, ranking at number 40 with a 2% brand value change compared to 2021.

Personal/Home Care

The most valuable brand in the Personal Care category in Germany is Beiersdorf-owned skincare brand Nivea, which ranks 16th overall, and experienced a 24% drop in brand value over the past two years.

Elsewhere, Schwarzkopf has experienced a significant drop in value, down by 31% compared to 2021, resulting in a rank drop of nine places, to 50th.

The only Home Care brand to make the list is Persil (47th), which has seen a 26% decrease in brand value over the past two years.

