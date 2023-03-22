Most Valuable Brands In France Revealed In Kantar 'BrandZ' Report

Kantar has published its latest BrandZ Top 50 rankings for the French market, which showcase the most valuable brands in France at present, and the growth – or decline – in brand value that they have experienced over the past two years.

According to Kantar, despite economic uncertainty and inflation, the cumulative value of the 50 most valued brands in France is showing strong growth, rising 30% since the last edition in 2021. Luxury brands occupy the majority of the ranking, contributing to 58% of the total value.

The list is topped by three luxury brands – Louis Vuitton (1st), which saw its brand value increase by an impressive 72% compared to 2021; Hermès (2nd), which saw its brand value increase by 48%; and Chanel (3rd), which saw a 30% increase in brand value compared to 2021.

L'Oréal Paris, Lancôme, Orange, Garnier, Dior, Cartier, and Carrefour round off the top ten. The full list can be found here.

The list is also awash with brands familiar to European supermarket shoppers, and with this in mind, ESM looks at some of the top performers across four key categories: Personal Care, Retail, Alcohol and Food & Beverage.

Personal Care

Among the top performers in the Personal Care category, L'Oréal Paris is the fourth most valuable brand in France overall, and the leading personal care brand in the country. It has witnessed a 17% increase in brand value since 2021. Lancôme has experienced a 22% increase in brand value since 2021, and ranks as the fifth most valuable brand in France.

Elsewhere, Garnier is the seventh most valuable brand in France, and its brand value has increased by 16% since 2021; La Roche-Posay has experienced a 35% increase in brand value since 2021, making it the 23rd most valuable brand in France; and L'Occitane has seen its brand value has increase by 58% since 2021, making it the 40th most valuable brand in France.

Other Personal Care brands to feature include Clarins (36th), Vichy (41st) and Guerlain (46th).

Retail

In terms of most valuable retail brands in France, at number 10 on the list is Carrefour, which has seen a 7% increase in brand value from 2021 to 2023. This increase is significant, given the challenges facing retailers in recent years, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Auchan, which places 18th, has experienced a decrease in brand value of 13% over the same period. Decathlon, the sports equipment and apparel retailer, has seen an 8% increase in brand value over the past couple of years, to place 21st overall, while Le Bon Coin, the online marketplace for buying and selling used goods, has experienced an 8% decrease in brand value, and places 45th.

Alcohol

The most valuable brand in the alcohol category is Hennessy, which places 13th overall and has seen a 43% increase in brand value since 2021. It is followed by Moët & Chandon (20th), which saw a 39% increase in brand value, and Veuve Clicquot (32nd), which saw a 41% increase.

The rest of the brands in the alcohol category saw a mix of positive and negative brand value changes. Rémy Martin (26th) had an 8% increase, while Ricard (42nd) saw a 5% decrease. Martell (50th) rounds off the list with no percentage change in brand value.

Food & Beverage

Of the three Food & Beverage brands on the list, Danone brand Activia is ranked 31st on the list of the most valuable brands, experiencing a decline of 27% in brand value over the past two years.

Elsewhere, mineral water brand Perrier ranks 38th, and has experienced a brand value change of +16%, while Evian is ranked 43rd, experiencing a decline of 26% in its brand value.

According to Anne-Lise Toursel, head of brand guidance, media & creative, Kantar Insights France, "The remarkable performances of the biggest French brands, whose value has increased by almost a third in just two years, confirm that building brands for the long term is a real growth driver.

"To maintain this momentum, French brands must adopt a regeneration-oriented mindset. This involves using their strength and resources to benefit the world and society, rather than just focusing on short-term commercial objectives. In this regard, brand communication will play a major role, not only by demonstrating sustainability, but also by making it desirable."

