Natural & Organic Products Europe Returns To London

With the show just over a month away, the industry is preparing its visit to Natural & Organic Products Europe – the unmissable trade event for natural, organic and sustainable products.

Returning to London ExCeL on 16 and 17 April, the show will connect thousands of brands with retailers, buyers, wholesalers and distributors across Europe – including representatives from Whole Foods Market UK, Holland & Barrett, Waitrose, Sainsbury’s, Infinity Foods, Boots UK, Tesco, and more.

It is a chance to reconnect and discover the latest food, drink and health innovations across five exciting areas: Natural Food, Natural Health, Natural Beauty & Spa, Eco-Living, and Vegan World.

From clean-label vitamins to plant-based products, organic functional foods to sustainable skincare, every trend is covered across the show floor.

Visitors should stop by the two innovation zones, to vote for their favourite products to win in the Natural & Organic Innovation Awards and discover the latest SMEs and start-ups in the NEW Launchpad Zone.

With consumers thinking more about their health (and the planet) than ever before, the focus this year is on reiterating the importance of high-quality products, the impact that food systems have on the environment, and how the industry can come together to promote sustainability to its customers.

Carol Dunning commented, “Natural & Organic Products Europe is more than just a trade show – it’s a movement. It’s a community made up of inspiring people working hard to put ethical and sustainable products on shelves.

“With a cost-of-living crisis to contend with, it’s even more important for brands to establish the value of their products to customers, and for retailers to help drive this demand, with an all-important visit to the show. Change starts here!”

Complementing the show floor, Natural & Organic Products Europe will also have an exciting, free-to-attend seminar programme.

Here, a range of expert speakers will take to the stage to discuss topics around trends, opportunities and challenges in the industry – with a firm focus on sustainability, health, and organic food systems.

The full schedule is available to view on the show’s website. For more information, visit www.naturalproducts.co.uk. To register, click here.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored content. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.