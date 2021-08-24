ESM Magazine

Nestlé Expands R&D Facilities In Singapore

Published on Aug 24 2021 12:28 PM in A-Brands tagged: Nestlé / Nestlé R&amp;D Accelerator / Nestlé Singapore

Nestlé is upgrading its research and development facilities in Singapore to mark the centre's 40-year anniversary.

The R&D centre in Singapore has been playing a key role in developing innovative products and technologies for South East Asia and beyond for Nestlé's retail and out-of-home businesses.

Based on in-house expertise, Nestlé scientists ensure that products are tailored to local consumer preferences, taste and nutritional requirements.

Commenting on the R&D Centre in Singapore, Chris Johnson, CEO for Zone Asia, Oceania, and Sub-Saharan Africa for Nestlé said, "All food is local. If you want to be successful in our business, you need a good understanding of the flavours people love, the dishes they want to serve to their families, the food trends they want to try.

"That's why it's so important to have a research and development team in Singapore, here in the heart of South East Asia, a centre of excellence driving innovation and product development in Asia, for Asia."

To strengthen the centre's innovation capabilities, Nestlé has upgraded the R&D facilities to feature state-of-the-art labs, experimental kitchens, consumer testing, sensory evaluations rooms, open working spaces, as well as installing a fundamental research hub.

This will enable faster translation of breakthrough science into nutritious, great-tasting products for consumers.

The upgraded facilities also include a new regional R&D Accelerator, part of Nestlé's global R&D Accelerator network.

It provides a world-class platform for start-ups, students, and Nestlé employees in the region to develop and test novel concepts in under six months.

They will have access to the food group's R&D expertise, co-working spaces, and small to medium-scale production equipment to facilitate the rapid upscaling of products for a test launch in real market conditions.

Thomas Hauser, head of global product and technology development for Nestlé, said, "Our R&D centre in Singapore has a long history of developing innovative products for South East Asia that are inspired by the cultural diversity and different local cuisines.

"Upgrading the centre with state-of-the-art facilities including the new R&D Accelerator is proof of our long-term commitment to the region. We will also be able to respond to food and beverage trends and challenges more quickly and efficiently."

Over the years, the R&D centre has contributed significantly to the innovation of many products across brands such as coffee mixes, powdered beverages such as Milo, culinary products, plant-based foods & beverages and ice-cream.

For example, using its expertise in coffee creamers innovation, local experts developed a range of great-tasting, creamy Nescafé Gold non-dairy lattes in only eight months, which are now available in over 20 countries.

This expertise was also used for the launch of Starbucks plant-based Silky Soy Latte and Toasted Oat Lattes.

R&D Singapore experts also support the development of plant-based meal solutions for both retail and out-of-home for the Harvest Gourmet brand.

They ensure that products are adapted for Asian consumers, using local cuisine such as dumplings, stir fry, braising, katsudon, and more.

The R&D centre in Singapore is part of Nestlé's global R&D organisation which consists of 23 locations around the world.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

