Notes From Africa: Careem, Kwal, Presto, Copag, ESC, WAMCO

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food and beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Ethiopia: ESC Launches New Sugar Factory

The state-owned Ethiopian Sugar Corp (ESC) has commissioned a new sugar factory in the north of Addis Ababa. The unit has the capacity to produce 1,000 tonnes of white sugar per day. The facility will be energy self-sufficient with the generation of 45 MW of electricity from bagasse. This factory is expected to help the country to increase its local supply of sugar in order to meet growing consumption, which exceeds 500,000 tonnes each year.

Ghana: WAMCO To Invest $5 Million To Upgrade Processing Lines

Ghana's West African Mills Company (WAMCO) is planning to spend $5 million to renovate its cocoa processing lines, located in Takoradi in the west of the country. The money will be used to purchase new equipment to improve the production of cocoa liquor and butter. The project is expected to generate 120 jobs and strengthen the group's presence in both local and international markets. Founded in 1947, WAMCO currently has an installed capacity of 250 tonnes of cocoa per day.

Egypt: Careem Seeking To Invest In Elmenus

Careem, a subsidiary of delivery firm Uber, intends to invest an undisclosed sum in Egyptian food delivery business Elmenus. The company, based in the United Arab Emirates, aims to tap into the growth potential of North Africa's most populous nation thanks to its partnership with Elmenus, which connects customers with more than 12,000 restaurants across five Egyptian cities. According to Bloomberg, Egypt's food delivery market is worth $2.8 billion and 90% of customers order by phone.

Kenya: Kwal To Set Up New Beverage Production Unit

Kenyan wine and spirits manufacturer Kwal plans to open a new production plant. The Sh4 billion ($35 million) facility is located in Kiambu County. It will produce leading brands of ciders, spirits and wines previously imported from South Africa. The new facility will also enable the company to strengthen its alcoholic products offering in the local market. Kenya is one of Africa's largest markets for spirits and wine, along with South Africa, Ghana and Nigeria.

Nigeria: Presco To Acquire Siat Nigeria Limited

Nigeria's second-largest palm oil producer, Presco plc, is to acquire Siat Nigeria Limited (SNL) for 21 billion naira ($50.5 million). The deal will enable the company to operate 38,000 hectares of palm plantations and increase its processing capacity to 150 tonnes of fresh fruit bunches per hour, up from the current 90 tonnes. With this operation, the company intends to strengthen its presence both upstream and downstream inthe palm oil production chain. Nigeria is the leading African consumer of palm oil with an average of 1.7 million tonnes per year.

Morocco: Copag Commissions Two Production Units

Moroccan agri-food group Copag has launched two cheese and fruit production plants. At a total cost of 197 million dirhams ($20 million), the facilities are based in Taroudant, in the south-east of the country. They are expected to create more than 2,500 jobs. With the new facilities, the company aims to meet the growing demand for these products in the local market.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Espoir Olodo. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.