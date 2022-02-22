Notes From Africa: Ellah Lakes, Beyti, Kinyara, Land’Or Maroc

Here's the latest in ESM's regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods and food and beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Nigeria: Ellah Lakes To Commission Sugar Factory by 2024

Nigeria agribusiness company Ellah Lakes is planning to set up a new sugar production unit. The factory will have a crushing capacity of 600 tonnes of sugar cane per day and will be supplied with energy from renewable sources. The plant is set to be operational within 24 months. The project is expected to help bridge the country’s annual deficit of 1.8 million of raw sugar. Nigeria is the second largest sugar market in sub-Saharan African after South Africa.

Egypt: Beyti To Invest $16 Million In 2022 To Expand In Local Market

Beyti, one of the leading manufacturers of dairy products and fruit juices in Egypt will invest 250 million Egyptian pounds (€14.02 million) this year as part of its local expansion. This amount will be used to set up new production lines, improve quality control procedures and upgrade its production. The company aims to respond to growing consumer demand and strengthen its presence in the Egyptian agri-food market where competition remains fierce.

Uganda: Kinyara Sugar Launches New Sugar Refinery

Uganda’s Kinyara Sugar Limited (KSL) has commissioned a new sugar refinery in the country’s Western region. The unit, worth Sh52.4 billion (€13.2 million) has the capacity to produce 60,000 tonnes of industrial white sugar per year from 70,000 tonnes of brown sugar. The project is expected to create 8,000 direct and indirect jobs. The company is currently the second largest player in the Ugandan sugar market with 30% of total sales. It has a sugarcane crushing unit of 9, 000 tonnes per day and a network of around 7,000 independent farmers cultivating 28,000 hectares.

Nigeria: Central Bank Launches Sets Up a $36m Rice Processing Facility In Kano

In Nigeria, the Central Bank has launched a rice processing plant in Kano, in the north of the country. At a cost of 15 billion nairas (€31.7 million), the facility will produce of 420 tonnes of milled rice per day. It expected to increase the country's rice milling production. Nigeria consumes on average more than six million metric tons of rice per year.

Morocco: Land'Or Secures $4 Million For Expansion

Land’Or Maroc Industries (LMI), the Moroccan subsidiary of Land’Or, a leading Tunisian producer of processed cheese has received financial support of 36.9 million dirhams (€3.5 million) from the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD). With this funding, the company plans to install additional equipment and construct storage extension at its new cheese manufacturing plant in Kenitra. It has a capacity of 2,700 tonnes of processed triangle cheese per year. Land’Or was created in 1994 and has been listed on the Tunis Stock Exchange since 2013.

Kenya: Government To Set Up Livestock Processing Zone In Lamu

In Kenya, the government has announced plans to set up a livestock processing zone in Lamu County. The Sh3 billion project will build an export hub on a 12,000 hectare area. It will process animals from coastal, arid and semi-arid regions. The initiative will enable the country to boost its exports of livestock products by capitalising on the size of the country's herd, which is the second largest livestock in Africa after Ethiopia.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Espoir Olodo. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.