Notes From Africa: Naivas, BUA Group, Kerry Group, Shamba Pride, Artcaffé

Here's the latest in ESM's regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods and food and beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Kenya: Naivas To Launch Three New Stores By End-2021

Retailer Naivas plans to open three new outlets in Kenya by the end of this year. The stores, which will be located in Nairobi and Malindi, are expected to increase the retailer's branch network to 80, and cement its market position in Kenya. The company took the leadership position in the retail sector some years ago as a number of legacy players like Nakumatt and Tuskys closed amid financial difficulties.

Nigeria: BUA Group Receives $200 Million Support For Sugar Project

In Nigeria, the BUA Group conglomerate has received a $200 million grant for its sugar project in Lafiagi, Kwara State. The initiative will consist of a 20,000 hectare plantation, a 2.2 million tonne sugar factory and a refinery with the capacity to produce 200,000 tonnes of white sugar. With this project, the company hopes to create 15,000 direct and indirect jobs and reduce the country's annual sugar import bill of $400 million. The country is the fourth largest sugar consumer in Africa.

Rwanda: Kerry Group Acquires Food Flavouring Producer Afribon

Kerry Group has acquired Rwanda-based food flavouring producer Afribon. This move will enable the business to expand into other countries such as Uganda, Tanzania and Cameroon in addition to its native Rwanda. The acquisition will also expand the company's portfolio of products, which currently includes ingredients for the beverage, pharmaceutical and food industries. Afribon was launched in 2012.

Kenya: Agri-Tech Startup Shamba Pride Raises $1.1 Million For Expansion Plan

Agri-tech startup Shamba Pride has raised $1.1 million to fund its expansion in Kenya. The company connects smallholder farmers to quality inputs, services and solutions. With the funding, Shamba Pride will seek to boost farmers' income and productivity. The company is aiming to revolutionise rural distribution systems for African farmers by assisting with the transition from traditional, informal systems to modern trade.

Nigeria: Burger King Launches First Restaurant In Lagos

Fast food chain Burger King has opened its first outlet in Lagos with the support of its local partner Allied Food & Confectionery Services Limited. With this move, the company joins other American fast food players such as Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, Krispy Kreme and Cold Stone.

Kenya: Artcaffé Group To Open New Outlets By The End 2021

Café chain ArtCaffé plans to open four new outlets in Kenya by the end of this year in Nairobi. The expansion will bring the chain's total number of cafés in the city to 39. The company intends to strengthen its presence in the market against other operators such as Java House, Big Square and Subway. It opened its first café in 2008 and employs more than 1,500 people in the country.

