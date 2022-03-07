Notes From Africa: Uganda Vinci Coffee, HRD Industries, FMN, Carrinho Group, Kune Food, Nigerian Breweries

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food and beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Uganda : Uganda Vinci Coffee To Build Coffee Factory

Ugandan agribusiness company Uganda Vinci Coffee plans to set up a coffee processing unit in the Kampala Industrial and Business Park. The plant will have an initial processing capacity of 27,000 tonnes of coffee, which will eventually be increased to 60,000 tonnes. Construction is expected to start within a year. With this project, the company intends to create 246 jobs. Uganda is Africa's second largest producer of coffee, and the largest exporter of coffee beans in the continent.

Benin: HRD Industries To Establish Cashew Nut Shell Processing Unit

Benin-based agri-food company HRD Industries plans to invest $12 million (7 billion CFA francs) in a cashew nut shell processing plant. The unit will cover three hectares in the Glo-Djigbè Industrial Zone (GDIZ) in the south of the country. It will have an annual production capacity of 50,000 litres of cashew nut shell liquid and 45,000 tonnes of bio-charcoal. The unit is expected to commence operations next September and will create nearly 32,000 direct and indirect jobs by December 2023. Benin is one of the main cashew nut producers in West Africa, with a crop of around 150,000 tonnes per year.

Nigeria: FMN To Invest In Sugar Production

Flour Mills Nigeria (FMN), one of the country's largest agribusiness conglomerates intends to spend ₦70 billion ($170 million) over the next three years into its Sunti Golden Sugar Estate, located in Niger State. The money will be used to expand the company's sugarcane cultivation activities, which currently cover 22,000 hectares of plantations in the region. With its latest investment, the company intends to increase local sugar supply as well as strengthen its presence against its main rival BUA Group.

Angola: Carrinho Group Launches Cooking Oil Production Unit

Carrinho Group, one of Angola’s largest food processing companies, has commissioned a cooking oil production plant. The unit has a daily production capacity of 400 tonnes of soya, sunflower and palm oil. According to media reports, the company plans to launch another facility in May, which will have the same capacity. With the new facility, the company intends to reduce the country's cooking oil imports.

Kenya: Kune Food To Raise $3.5m For Expansion

Kune Food, a Kenyan start-up offering ready-to-eat meals, plans to raise $3.5 million as part of its expansion into the food delivery market. The funding will enable the company to expand beyond the capital, Nairobi, to other cities over the next 12 months and serve 1,000 meals a day by the end of this quarter, up from 400 currently. It faces stiff competition, however, from others well established in this segment, such as Glovo, a Spanish food delivery platform.

Nigeria: Nigerian Breweries Reports 30% Increase In Turnover

Nigeria Breweries plc, a subsidiary of Heineken, has posted a turnover of ₦437 billion ($1 billion) in its 2021 financial year, an increase of around 30% compared to the previous year. Its performance was driven by strong sales in the domestic market, which enabled the company to make an annual profit of ₦12.97 billion ($31 million) compared to ₦7.37 billion a year earlier. Nigeria Breweries’ portfolio includes brands such as Heineken, Amstel Malt, Ace Passion, Strongbow and Apple Cider.

