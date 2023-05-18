Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia Lines Up An Edition Full Of Novelties With A Focus On Retail

The organic sector will convene in Spain on 7 and 8 June 2023, for the fourth edition of Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia.

As the organisers, Diversified Communications and IFEMA Madrid, have already announced, this edition will be the ‘most important’ to date and feature new sections, new tasting areas, and activities focusing on networking and the latest market trends.

Organic Fresh Iberia

Fresh produce is synonymous with healthy, nutritious, and quality seasonal food. That is why it will have a strong presence at Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia.

Organic Fresh Iberia, a new section dedicated to fresh produce, will join its usual areas – Organic Food Iberia, Eco Living Iberia and Organic Wine Iberia – to showcase the best fresh and minimally processed products.

ADVERTISEMENT

Olive Oil Gains Prominence

The olive oil sector is a fundamental pillar of the Spanish agri-food system. According to data from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPA), Spanish olive oil production accounts for 70% of EU production and 45% of world production.

Specifically, 217,864 hectares of olive groves produce olive oil via organic farming techniques (2020).

At Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2023, visitors will find the Olive Oil Tasting Gallery, a self-guided tasting area where they can sample the best organic olive oils with the help of descriptive cards.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recognition For The Best Retailers

Coinciding with the organic sector meeting in Madrid, Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia will host the first edition of the Eco & Organic RETAIL Awards, designed to recognise and celebrate the importance of a great in-store shopping experience while raising awareness about organic produce.

The awards will be presented in five categories: Best Organic Speciality Store, Best Organic Supermarket, Best Organic Online Store, Best Marketing Campaign to Promote Organic Products, and Best Initiative to Improve the Shopping Experience.

They will also recognise the most outstanding entrepreneurs and brands in the specialised organic sector, with the Top 50 Leaders of the Organic Sector – Personality of the Year Award.

ADVERTISEMENT

The fair will also host the latest trends in the natural and sustainable world, with the participation of leading producers and distributors of natural and organic cosmetics and textile, fashion, homeware and drugstore products at Eco Living Iberia.

Organic Wine Iberia will showcase a wide variety of organic wines and spirits, in addition to the tastings in the Wine Tasting Gallery, as in previous editions.

To register and attend as a visitor, click here.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.