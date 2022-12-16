Subscribe Login
A-Brands

Orkla To Acquire Hungarian Sandwich Maker Khell-Food

Share this article

Orkla Foods Europe has entered into an agreement to purchase 100% of the shares in Hungarian ready-made sandwiches and baguettes maker Khell-Food for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1992, Khell-Food distributes its goods under the its own brand across Hungary from its production facility outside Budapest.

The agreement, subject to approval from relevant Hungarian authorities, is expected to close during the first quarter 2023.

Paul Jordahl, CEO of Orkla Foods Europe said, "We have achieved success in corresponding categories in the Czech Republic and Slovakia and will continue to build on this experience.

"This acquisition is also in line with Orkla’s strategy to grow within the out-of-home channels."

The Transaction

The acquisition of Khell-Food will be carried out by Orkla Foods Česko a Slovensko (CaS), which is part of Orkla Foods Europe, the company noted.

CaS is operates in the Hungarian market through its subsidiary Hamé Hungary.

Khell-Food is being sold by the founder Zoltán Kelényi, who will continue as CEO of the company.

The company has reported annual sales growth of 11% from 2017 to 2021, and in 2021 it generated turnover of around NOK 85 million based on the current exchange rate.

Elsewhere, Orkla announced that it completed the acquisition of 74% shares in Da Grasso, a pizza franchise chain in Poland.

Da Grasso will be consolidated into Orkla's financial statements as of 1 January 2023, the company noted.

In July of this year, Orkla reported a 39% increase in second quarter operating profit, to NOK 1.75 billion (€170 million), as the business achieved strong growth in its branded consumer goods business.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Dayeeta Das. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Switzerland's Hero Group Sells UK-Based Gluten-Free Business Juvela
2
A-Brands

Arla Foods Ingredients Announces Supply Partnership With Milcobel
3
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Twiga Foods, Baladna, Delifood Agroindustries, Newman Foods
4
A-Brands

Insect-Based Ingredients Maker Ynsect Expands In North America
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com