Valeo Foods To Acquire Confectionery Firm I.D.C. Holding

Valeo Foods Group has agreed to acquire I.D.C. Holding, a producer of wafers, biscuits, chocolates and other confectionery items in Central and Eastern Europe.

The deal, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to be completed later this year, the company added.

I.D.C. Holding will complement Valeo Foods' sweet snacking platform and support its expansion into the Eastern European market.

The acquisition will deliver synergies across the value chain and Valeo Foods Group’s international sales platform will provide I.D.C. Holding access to new markets.

Ronald Kers, chief executive officer of Valeo Foods, said, “This is a transformative acquisition for Valeo Foods Group. The inclusion of I.D.C. Holding within Valeo Foods Group will enhance our industry position, drive further growth in our portfolio and international footprint and allow us to meet growing consumer demand in this segment.”

In July, Valeo Foods acquired Appalaches Nature, a Canadian maple syrup business.

I.D.C. Holding

I.D.C. Holding's product portfolio includes several sweet snack brands across Slovakia, Czechia, Poland and Hungary, including the Horalky, Mila and Lina brands.

In 2023, I.D.C. Holding generated net sales of almost €200 million. Currently, it employs approximately 1,150 people.

Pavol Jakubec, owner of I.D.C. Holding said, “After 32 years of developing I.D.C. Holding from a local, traditional confectionary business into a major regional player in the category, operating from best-in-class manufacturing facilities, it is the right time for a new chapter in the development of this company.

“I am very excited to transition the business to Valeo Foods Group, who have a great track record of acquiring and successfully growing businesses in this space and are the best partner to work with our employees and business partners to support I.D.C. Holding in further growth and expansion.”