52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Valeo Foods To Acquire Confectionery Firm I.D.C. Holding

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Valeo Foods To Acquire Confectionery Firm I.D.C. Holding

Valeo Foods Group has agreed to acquire I.D.C. Holding, a producer of wafers, biscuits, chocolates and other confectionery items in Central and Eastern Europe.

The deal, subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals, is expected to be completed later this year, the company added.

I.D.C. Holding will complement Valeo Foods' sweet snacking platform and support its expansion into the Eastern European market.

The acquisition will deliver synergies across the value chain and Valeo Foods Group’s international sales platform will provide I.D.C. Holding access to new markets.

Ronald Kers, chief executive officer of Valeo Foods, said, “This is a transformative acquisition for Valeo Foods Group. The inclusion of I.D.C. Holding within Valeo Foods Group will enhance our industry position, drive further growth in our portfolio and international footprint and allow us to meet growing consumer demand in this segment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

In July, Valeo Foods acquired Appalaches Nature, a Canadian maple syrup business.

I.D.C. Holding

I.D.C. Holding's product portfolio includes several sweet snack brands across Slovakia, Czechia, Poland and Hungary, including the Horalky, Mila and Lina brands.

In 2023, I.D.C. Holding generated net sales of almost €200 million. Currently, it employs approximately 1,150 people.

Pavol Jakubec, owner of I.D.C. Holding said, “After 32 years of developing I.D.C. Holding from a local, traditional confectionary business into a major regional player in the category, operating from best-in-class manufacturing facilities, it is the right time for a new chapter in the development of this company.

“I am very excited to transition the business to Valeo Foods Group, who have a great track record of acquiring and successfully growing businesses in this space and are the best partner to work with our employees and business partners to support I.D.C. Holding in further growth and expansion.”

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Coca-Cola Named Ireland’s Biggest-Selling Brand For 20th Year in A Row
Coca-Cola Named Ireland&rsquo;s Biggest-Selling Brand For 20th Year in A Row
2
Premium logo

Premium

 Features

Willem Brandt Of Kraft Heinz Shares Insights On The Future Of Food
Willem Brandt Of Kraft Heinz Shares Insights On The Future Of Food
3
A-Brands

Unilever Seeks To Accelerate Generative AI-Powered Productivity
Unilever Seeks To Accelerate Generative AI-Powered Productivity
4
A-Brands

FMCG Sales Declined In The Netherlands In Q2, Study Finds
FMCG Sales Declined In The Netherlands In Q2, Study Finds
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com