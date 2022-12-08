Plant Based World Expo Europe Doubles In Size As Industry Booms

Plant Based World Expo Europe returned to the London Olympia last week, with twice as much floor space as the previous year, demonstrating the growth and innovation that has taken place in the plant-based food sector in 2022.

Europe’s only dedicated plant-based trade event welcomed a 94% increase in attendees, compared to 2021, with visitors from across the foodservice, retail, distribution and investment sectors, including senior decision-makers from the likes of Tesco, M&S, Aldi, Morrisons, Waitrose and Sodexo, to name a few.

Future eating habits and new opportunities were at the heart of the show, as the industry came together to reflect on the progress of the plant-based sector and explore what the next generation of plant-based eating looks like, with the latest innovations available to taste at the show.

Alongside the interactive show content, over 150 exhibitors from around the world showcased the products that are capturing the attention of a wider pool of consumers and bringing plant-based eating into the mainstream.

The show floor included a broad range of brands, from household names to innovative new start-ups, including Verdino, Moving Mountains, Meatless Farm, Redefine Meat, Thanks Plants, the Raging Pig Company, unMeat and Shicken.

The Culinary Theatre was also a hive of activity, with live cooking demonstrations using some of the most innovative plant-based products available. Ten sessions took place across two days, including an interactive demonstration from BOSH!, Unfished and Redefine Meat.

Furthermore, more than 400 meetings took place, helping the industry to form new business relationships and bringing more plant-based foods to shelves and menus.

Commenting on the event, the managing director of Plant Based World Expo Europe, Jonathan Morley, said, “We are thrilled that support for our show has been so strong this year – so much so that Plant Based World Expo is moving to an even bigger venue in 2023.

“We are proud to provide the perfect platform to facilitate collaboration across the industry, to realise the business opportunities that further integrating plant-based foods into the mainstream represents, all whilst improving both our health and the environment. We can’t wait for next year!

