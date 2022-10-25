Plant Based World Expo To Showcase Cutting-Edge Food Innovations

Plant Based World Expo, Europe’s only 100% plant-based event for professionals, returns to Olympia London from 30 November – 1 December 2022.

The event, hosting a mix of emerging start-ups and household names, will feature plant-based foods changing the face of the industry.

Plant Based World Expo will offer retailers, food service providers, distributors, entrepreneurs, and investors the opportunity to explore and taste the latest products making their mark on the plant-based industry, all under one roof.

Perfect for tapping into an audience looking to cut down on their reliance on animal products, the event will showcase a range of innovative meat and fish alternatives from No Meat Today, Tiba Tempeh, The Raging Pig Company, Better Nature, and The Vegetarian Butcher, among others.

With a growing number of consumers choosing a dairy-free diet, dairy alternatives will also form a key part of the show.

Participants in this category include Goe Wellness, Parma Food Lab, Willicroft, and Glebe Farm Foods.

In addition, innovative snack products will form an exciting part of the show, with Stroop Club, Yummo’s, Vecuisine, and Loniki showcasing their goods.

As well as showcasing the best-of-the-best in traditional plant-based categories, the event will also host some inspiring new areas of development, such as baby food and beverages, from Plant Heads, AMC Natural Drinks Group, and Else Nutrition.

Managing director of Plant Based World Expo Europe, Jonathan Morley, commented, “As an increasing number of people look to decrease their meat and dairy intake shown by a third of Brits interested in becoming vegan, according to a survey by Nurishh, the plant-based food industry is growing at an exponential rate. This presents an opportunity for foodservice professionals and retailers, along with distributors, investors, and manufacturers to capitalise on this growth.

“Plant Based World is an exciting opportunity for professionals to discover the latest developments in the industry from world-leading brands and emerging start-ups to tap into this growing demand.”

To register to attend the show, visit www.plantbasedworldexpo.com.

