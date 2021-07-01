ESM Magazine

Carlsberg Group Appoints New VP For Supply Chain

Published on Jul 1 2021 12:29 PM in Drinks tagged: Beer / Supply Chain / Alcohol / Carlsberg Group

Danish brewer Carlsberg Group has appointed Victor Shevtsov as the new executive vice president for its integrated supply chain (ISC).

Shevtsov will also join the executive committee (ExCom) of the group on 1 July 2021 (today).

Victor Shevtsov

In 2015, Shevtsov joined Carlsberg as the vice president for ISC in Asia after a long career in various supply chain roles with PepsiCo.

He has been driving significant improvements in Carlsberg's supply chain organisation and has been part of the regional leadership team.

Since 2020, he has been leading the brewer's global diversity and inclusion council, which aims to create a more inclusive workplace for its 40,000 employees.

CEO of Carlsberg Group, Cees 't Hart, welcomed Shevtsov to his new role and added, "As a highly experienced and inclusive leader, with solid end-to-end supply chain expertise, Victor [Shevtsov] will bring a lot of value to Carlsberg Group."

Carlsberg Group

Established in 1847 by brewer J C Jacobsen, Carlsberg Group is one of the leading brewery groups in the world, with an extensive portfolio of beer and other beverage brands.

The company's headquarters are located in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Outside of the Carlsberg brand, its other brands include Tuborg, Kronenbourg, Somersby cider, Neptun, Baltika, Belgian Grimbergen, and more than 500 local beers.

The company employs around 41,000 people, primarily located in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia.

The group recently resumed brewing in the famous Grimbergen Abbey, where monks brewed their own beer 900 years ago.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Drinks news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

